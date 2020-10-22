Not all societies are identical

There is some discussion on “Hindu Twitter” and elsewhere about the French response to the murder of Samuel Paty. In short, France is going “medieval” on the asses of a lot of Muslims, even nonviolent but very conservative organizations. To use a German phrase, the French state is entering into a Kulturkampf against militant Islam. Or at least it is signaling that it is.

To all this, some on the Hindu Right are asking why some liberal or Left intellectuals are applauding or tolerating France’s reaction, which is hitting down hard on the Muslim community. Would they be so tolerant of India clamping down on Muslims? My own answer is simple: different nations have different histories, and abstract universal values and standards are often not useful.

Let me illustrate the nature of France, and how it differs from India. When the French emancipation of Jews occurred in the late 18th century, they were quite clear they were liberating Jews as individuals, not as a community. That is, Jews would not have corporate rights as a community. To the Jew as an individual, everything. To the Jews as a community, nothing.

When the modern French nation arose during the Revolution, only a minority of the people of France could speak French as their mother tongue. The creation of the French nation anew, as a bottom-up identity that superseded the monarchy, occurred through the crushing of regional dialects and their absorption into the national language. The same occurred in the 19th century, as waves of migrants from Poland arrived, assimilating into French identity. In the early 20th century, it was the turn of Italians and Spaniards.

The ideal, which is more a goal than a reality, is that various nationalities, religions, and peoples, could fuse together around a common language, and a common history anchored around the Revolution and the emergence of republican France. This is one reason the French have been cooler to Black Lives Matter than other nations. The idea of racial identity and separatism is offensive to the French self-conception, even if the segregated suburbs of Paris witness to the reality of lack of integration.

There could be much more I say about France, and why there is an arms-length relationship to religion and Catholicism in particular. There’s a history there.

But compare France to India. Whereas France rejects violently the idea of subnational communities, India is organized all around the idea of subnational communities. This is a totally different equation than a society like France, where a hegemonic identity absorbs secondary identities in totality. France and to be French is a unitary ideal. There’s not unity in diversity.

The situation in India is quite different. Myself, personally, I have long thought something like a “uniform civil code” was necessary and just, and that there was a degree of toleration of illiberalism of Muslims by various political social factions in India that needed to stop. But, as an empirical matter, India is not an individualist WEIRD society, it is a communal society where communities achieve consensus through negotiation.

What does this have to do with France, Islam, and India? The French would have Islam be the religion of some individuals in the French state. Only that. Religion as a political social force in France is consciously marginalized. As such, Islam needs to be modified, or not exist, in the French way of looking at the world. This is obviously not the case in India, where Islam is another community, and communities have rights and integrity that has to be respected from what I can tell.

As an American conservative, I am skeptical of affirmative action and take a dim view of reservations. What does it matter if 90% of doctors are {{{Brahmins}}}? Do they do their job well? But I am not Indian, and not conscious of the Indian social and political landscape. Even many conservative Indians favor reservations because they are a way to maintain communal harmony, and in India, it’s communities that matter.

Occasionally some of my Indian correspondents message me to apologize for how Hindu Twitter treats me when I get on their bad side. Usually, they see my name and start hurting invective about my Islamic faith and such.

Since I have no Muslim identity I don’t take it very personally, and to be frank, I find it rather amusing. Most of them, like some of you commenters, are stupid, ignorant, and a large fraction no doubt teenage incels. Though I have never encountered crass vulgarity in the United States, Indians of non-Muslim background have routinely coded me as Muslim even if they see me eating a bacon cheese-burger and drinking beer, and have a difficult time understanding how I can have no communal affinity or identity.

I simply don’t care. I am WEIRD. My children have Germanic names and are assumed to be white. My lineage is destined to fade, it will diminish and pass to the west. I have had to correct Indian American friends who refer to me as an “atheist Muslim.” I don’t care if people call me a Muslim, or Hindu, or Asatru, but I do want people to be clear that I just identify as an atheist, though I’m not a particularly militant type. As far as religion goes, my personal sympathy probably goes toward the sort of rationalist Confucianism of Xunzi.

In “Guess Who’s Coming To Dinner” Sidney Poitier’s character tells his father that he will always think of himself as a black man, while Poitier’s younger character will think of himself as a man. Indians think, on the whole, in communal terms. If Muslim fisherman in Tamil Nadu acceded to conversion to Hinduism on the condition that their sons and daughters could marry local Hindu communities, would there be enthusiasm for the conversion?

I believe that in India people should marry who they want to marry, irrespective of jati. But over 90% of people marry within their jati. I believe people should be able to choose their religion, of their own free choice. But 99% of people remain in the religion of their birth. Communal birth should be no privilege or debility. But it is. There is the abstract of what I would prefer as “should be,” and then there is the reality.

Edith Piaf was one of France’s greatest singers. She had Moroccan ancestry on her mother’s side. No one cares. Similarly, the great 19th century French writer, Alexandre Dumas, was 1/4th African. Though of some interest, Dumas is thought of as a French writer, not a black French writer.

Americans in our current moment think our particular history is relevant for everyone. It’s not. Similarly, India is not France, and France is not India. France need not do caste-based reservations, because France has no castes now that the Cagots are gone. Similarly, Indians should probably be cautious about projecting the Charlie Hebdo cartoons on the sides of government buildings.