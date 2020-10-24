Going to post some notes on the latest podcast here. I talked to Fred Martin, who is of Haitian origin, but pretty stridently French, and a liberal. We discussed the killing of Samuel Paty, and Islam and Islamism in France. We also mooted the differences in relation to race between the USA and France, and our contrasting experiences. Finally, we talk about the coming winter of coronavirus in Europe.
A lot of the discussion centered around the contrast between France and the USA, which is always interesting to explore.
Thanks to everyone who is a Patron. I’ve started posting podcasts which you can’t find elsewhere yet there…
On Twitter, Suhag Shukla has been pushing back on the “caste is a huge problem for Indian Americans” narrative. I think she’s right on the specific issue. But, I am skeptical when she seems to attribute caste to colonialism, or, that it is not tightly integrated into Hinduism. I think Hinduism has a caste problem like Islam has a religious oppression problem. Religions are made by humans, and how they play out is a human matter. For whatever reason, Islamic societies have not been pluralistic in an egalitarian manner to other religions, while Hinduism in India is hard to disentangle from caste and jati. This doesn’t mean they’re necessary connections. Caste and jati are not major issues in Balinese or Cham Hinduism, though varna does exist.
The major dynamic which needs to be reiterated is that American Hinduism is very distinct from Hinduism in India, just as American Islam is very distinct from Islam in the Near East. I’m 99% sure that the Indian Americans I know (Generation X) would exhibit no caste bias of any note because in the USA it’s just not relevant in any way.
2 Replies to “Open Thread – 10/24/2020 – Brown Pundits”
Caste is over-hyped, most likely by the colonial forces who saw it as a useful tool to divide and conquer as well as rationalise their own domination.
The people hyping up caste are mostly Western NGOs, Christian/Islamic missionaries (who want to proselytise) and liberal Hindus, a lot of whom happen to be {{{Brahmin}}} for some reason, thereby playing the role of the Bolshevik in India.
Having grown up in a Hindu household, with my earlier years being spent in India proper, I can say I have never come across the concept of caste being discussed in my family, the first time I heard of it was in the West, so it seems to be more of a Western obsession more than anything else. Distinctions amongst the Indian diaspora are always linguistic.
India should really ban these subversive NGOs who promote this nonsense in order to foment a BLM 2020 style colour revolution.
There’s the “Protestantization” of religions in the US (religions all become very confessionalized and seen through an individualistic lens about personal revelation) Razib talked about before for Catholics and Jews, so no suprise that it’s the case for Muslims and Hindus too. Well, if Hare Krishnas aren’t already fitting this model as “Protestantized”.
Communal identities based on ethnoreligious groups just based on “keeping it in the family by default because that’s what my parents were and their parents before them” without backing by strong personal conviction, and without a strong reason to stick to one’s ethnoreligious group (e.g. persecution), don’t seem to survive contact/assimilation with the WEIRD (the acronym) American (and perhaps other western societies, at least Anglophone ones) religious style well.