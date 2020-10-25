Documenting selective truth, lies, rhetoric

Continuing present theme of figuring out solutions. One thing we can do is document people making up brazen lies and incidents of bad rhetoric for posterity. Good standards require us to do so at least in regards to journalists and scholars.
https://www.thehindu.com/opinion/lead/the-reactionary-present/article7727181.ece
“Under a government of the Hindu Right, India is witnessing yet another phase of reaction and orthodoxy, a return to medieval Brahminical values that seek to monopolise rights for a select few and turn everyone else out of the body politic.”
This is said by a historian, Ananya vajpayei .
“You can either erect a Hindu Rashtra that is already always a caste society and a patriarchy, or you can build an egalitarian, secular, pluralist and inclusive India. “
“The first step in protecting our Constitution is to recognize the seamless continuum between caste-based discrimination and communal hatred that provides the very plinth of Hindutva.”
There is a question going around in twitter asking that “if journalism is filled with many inaccuracies and lies, how trustable are historians?”. In this case,it is a clear lie to say that bjp is trying to foist caste once again on India society.
What is interesting is that liberals and left in India seem to keep making arguments, whether journalism or in academia of associating negative values to Hinduism in its totality and exculpating any negative values to other religions or ideologies.
In terms of rhetoric there seems to be little differentiation between bigots of other religions and them. Many journalists in India have used “cow piss drinkers” etc jibes to others, something one finds in common with islamic bigots for example. or disparaging the word “bhakt” which is similar to the word “muslim” or “christian”. It is not surprising that a lot of people dont trust many of these people.
https://twitter.com/moronhumor/status/1201015238210080768
https://twitter.com/moronhumor/status/1201021574717071360
when dhume was pressed on it, he says its merely making fun.
https://twitter.com/dhume/status/1201026098248716288
https://twitter.com/dhume/status/1201044455039614977
It would make better sense for people to just document lies and such rhetoric for posterity.
4 Replies to “Documenting selective truth, lies, rhetoric”
If you are making the point that mockery is not conducive to a good-faith conversation or debate and that the people who indulge in mockery are often indulging in virtue signaling, I agree with you. But how do you distinguish those who ARE arguing in good faith from those who aren’t? Doesn’t the blanket assumption of mockery give its targets an easy excuse to check out of the conversation?
You mention the term “cow piss drinkers”, saying that people use this to mock (some) Hindus. But you do realize that a lot of Hindus (including people in the current Hindu Right) practice and advocate cow piss drinking openly? That modified forms of cow piss are marketed on platforms like Amazon? That “panchagavya”, which (correct me if I’m wrong) contains both cow piss and cow dung is applauded for its healing properties or something? These are facts, aren’t they? So if people really do believe that cow piss drinking is beneficial, why not just own it? Rather than pretend to be outraged when people of a different ideological ilk (and some enemies) point out this practice?
I made a specific point that when one cannot differentiate between bigots of other religions and said journalists or academics in terms of their rhetoric,mockery or arguments, it makes sense for people to not engage them. If after all the goal is to foster better culture and trust, there are things we all do not do. Does it make sense to mock people for their color?. After all, color is intrinsic to people as well. Why should anyone feel offended , there is no intrinsic inferiority in having any color of skin.
also, one cannot explain the new habit of mocking people as “bhakt”
The liberal and the left in India are useful idiots. Let them be. They are digging holes for the eventual foundation of a Republic that will be based on Indic and Dharmic constituents. In at least 4 spaces, they have provided a fulcrum for the Right to leverage.
1. The Babri Masjid – Lying, intimidating, setting spurious standards for the truth and denial convinced a lot of Indians that the secular establishment is a very sorry caricature of a fraud.
2. History writing – Like I referenced Kapil Komireddi earlier, these liberals have been continuously engaged in the artifice of showing European imperialism as exploitation and Asian Imperialism (Persian, Turks, lapsed Mongols) as enrichment. Subliminally this is a gold mine for daily enlightenment and recruitment of Indians to the right cause.
3. Islam – The rock on which the liberal order will be broken (BP quote). In India, this is the classic steroid that gets liberals going. Support for Triple Talaq – check, support for separate civil laws – check, support for regressive religious laws that discriminate against women – check. The normal, sane, average Indian is totally flummoxed.
4. Caste – This is not apparent immediately. You see a lot of contradictions in liberal positions when they hope Hindutva is defeated by a caste coalition. This is a slow cooking pit. One day the Overton window will shift decisively here as well.
The samudra-manthan is going on – let us not deny the left-liberals their churning rope.