Remember the subreddit.
Been a busy week for me…we spent election week somewhere very warm and dry!
The blog was down for 6 hours the other day due to a problem with our host’s database. Fixed.
8 Replies to “Open Thread – Brown Pundits – 11/7/2020”
Hey Razib, isn’t Texas itself Warm and Dry?
Maybe it was just a coincidence (I doubt), but the database crashed immediately after I sent my comment. It seems that both camps, oit and ait, are still confused and going back to recount their votes. We will revisit all bullet points by points but I think we finally have a comprehensive ancient historical framework which can explain key genetic and linguistic facts while future discussion topics, mythology and topology, will fit nicely in this big picture. Our other outstanding topics (rg, rb, pir, dumbas, knowledge zero, etc) must not contradict this framework. If they, hypothetically, do contradict, it would mean that something is wrong there. eNMohit took responsibility for RG and we expect that he will deliver to make BP great again.
A few days ago, Haryana implemented a 75% reservation for locals for private jobs. I half-jokingly asked if India’s supposed federalism was nothing but a paper tiger. Now Uttarkhand is mulling the same issue.
This is likely the closest India can get to a hukou-like system without having formal migration restrictions. The main issue here is that there isn’t a single metropolis between Delhi and Calcutta that can serve as a centre for attracting capital and investing in labour-intensive industries within its subregion.
What happens with higher per-capita states in the north like Haryana is that the working classes would locally have to compete with the 200+ million pool of labour in the Indo-Gangetic belt who are trying for a better life in other states. So the outcome would be subdued wages due to the availability of a vast blue-collar labour force. The states aren’t necessarily opposed to high-skilled labour and many of these legislations have a salary cap above which these rules won’t apply, it’s primarily the less educated they’re concerned about.
At the macro-level, the outcome wouldn’t necessarily have to be bad – industries facing higher labour costs in wealthier states can move to poorer states provided the state in question has a good regulatory framework, localised infrastructure, an industrially-aware workforce, and political & judicial stability (this is what the CMs of those states should be aiming for).
“What happens with higher per-capita states in the north like Haryana is that the working classes would locally have to compete with the 200+ million pool of labour in the Indo-Gangetic belt who are trying for a better life in other states.”
Do locals even really want those jobs?
We are seeing this already in states like Kerala and Tamil Nadu where the locals would rather be unemployed than do blue collar work. In Kerala, they don’t even want to do entry level IT jobs.
Even in Punjab, the young would rather move to Canada/Australia or try their hands out being rappers than do farm work.
“At the macro-level, the outcome wouldn’t necessarily have to be bad – industries facing higher labour costs in wealthier states can move to poorer states”
So what it will eventually end up doing is creating unnecessary bureaucracy and discretionary fines by some petty officers.
Do you think a Swiggy like startup will want to come up in Gurugram now?
“provided the state in question has a good regulatory framework, localised infrastructure, an industrially-aware workforce, and political & judicial stability”
Slim chance.
This will benefit western UP, which is good. They will come to their senses when factories will start moving.
Had some questions
1. What are the complex machines invented in India/South Asia?
2. What are the ethnicity, ancestry, language & caste of King Ashoka?
3. Are haplogroups E1b1b and E1b1a both of African origin? If that is the case, aren’t modern Caucasoid North Africans descendants of E1b1b-carrying Negroid men & Eurasian women?
Last phase of elections going on in Bihar too 😁 . I suspect defeat of the NDA(BJP-JDU coalition) and win of the Mahagathbandhan.