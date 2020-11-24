Ancient Germany gotras

The Bell Beakers are an interesting “culture.” A Bronze Age European people defined by their beakers, their origins seem to be amongst non-Indo-Europeans in Southwest Europe. But, at some point, the motifs spread to Indo-Europeans in Central Europe, an offshoot of the Corded Ware people who had admixed further with Neolithic farmers. These Indo-Europeans are the ones who brought the Bell Beaker Culture to the British Isles. We know this because of ancient DNA.
But what was the Beaker Culture right beside their material culture? Again, ancient DNA tells us, and Indians, in particular, may find the results interesting.
Kinship and social organization in Copper Age Europe. A cross-disciplinary analysis of archaeology, DNA, isotopes, and anthropology from two Bell Beaker cemeteries:
We present a high-resolution cross-disciplinary analysis of kinship structure and social institutions in two Late Copper Age Bell Beaker culture cemeteries of South Germany containing 24 and 18 burials, of which 34 provided genetic information. By combining archaeological, anthropological, genetic and isotopic evidence we are able to document the internal kinship and residency structure of the cemeteries and the socially organizing principles of these local communities. The buried individuals represent four to six generations of two family groups, one nuclear family at the Alburg cemetery, and one seemingly more extended at Irlbach. While likely monogamous, they practiced exogamy, as six out of eight non-locals are women. Maternal genetic diversity is high with 23 different mitochondrial haplotypes from 34 individuals, whereas all males belong to one single Y-chromosome haplogroup without any detectable contribution from Y-chromosomes typical of the farmers who had been the sole inhabitants of the region hundreds of years before. This provides evidence for the society being patrilocal, perhaps as a way of protecting property among the male line, while in-marriage from many different places secured social and political networks and prevented inbreeding. We also find evidence that the communities practiced selection for which of their children (aged 0–14 years) received a proper burial, as buried juveniles were in all but one case boys, suggesting the priority of young males in the cemeteries. This is plausibly linked to the exchange of foster children as part of an expansionist kinship system which is well attested from later Indo-European-speaking cultural groups.
Gotras and exogamy. Sound familiar?
I wonder if adversity or principle drove them to exogamy. These hyper-local researches really upend a lot of closed thinking. Very good paper!
Exceptionally preserved – if 34 out of 42 graves yield genetic data, all a European researcher has to do is to just trip over them. This whole mismatch between European and subcontinental finds of aDNA is creating a whole new category of sampling bias and sustaining skews in directions God only knows where. The dictum “the average is nobody” sticks to the Indian data like a gum.
Trivia: The most frequent IVC script symbol is Sign No 342 – it is the profile obtained when a jar/bell beaker is viewed in profile – the classic U with two rims/lips on the edges. This sign (or its variant) is found as a text ender in all seals. Iravatham Mahadevan called it as the symbol for the priest. This symbol has survived into the modern Indian era as the Urdhva Pundra (symbol of Vaishnavism)
this is not a crazy assertion since endogamy means there’s a lot of structure in india. but almost all indians are a mix of AASI and various west eurasian groups. if you look at an indian genotype who is a tamil dalit and a haryana jatt you can ID them as indian (mostly the AASI, but also IVC-type ancestry). it is not hard.
also, a single good genome gives you a whole pedigree that goes back many generations. when you get millions of markers it’s not a single sample, it’s dozens, hundreds, even thousands (since you capture the whole genealogy).
german climate helps