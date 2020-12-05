Going to interview Tim Mackintosh-Smith today for the Brown Pundits podcast. He’s the excellent author of Arabs: A 3,000-Year History of Peoples, Tribes, and Empires.
I’ve posted a podcast with Karol Karpinski for patrons. Karol was stationed in Dhaka with the World Bank, and we talk about his experiences (which includes unfortunate proximity to the outbreak of ISIS-related violence in Bangladesh).
Remember the Brown Pundits reddit channel. It’s starting to finally take off. The link is always at the top-right.
0
One Reply to “Open Thread – 12/05/2020 – Brown Pundits”
>It’s ironic (Iranic) that there are no Iranian Farmer Genes in Iran.
https://www.reddit.com/r/BrownPundits/comments/k5jsgt/its_ironic_iranic_that_there_are_no_iranian/
What is this guy up to? The most recent runs I have done give at least a conservative high 30s% neolithic Iran ancestry to modern Iranians. I can’t even say that he is accidentally conflating mesolithic eastern Iranian with Iranian farmers of western Iran because he posts a link to that old 2016 Ganj Dareh paper.