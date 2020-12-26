Open Thread – 12/26/2020 – Brown Pundits

Brown Pundit emeritus Zach pointed out on Twitter that BP launched at the end of 2010. A lot has changed. At BP and the world.
There is actually MySQL table data with archives back to 2010. I should resurrect those at some point.
A lot has changed in the last 10 years. The biggest thing is the size of the brown faction on the internet is now huge. About as many Indians read this website as Americans.
https://www.orfonline.org/research/islamist-agitation-sculpture-politics-bangladesh/
There is a lot of focus on Indians, for understandable demographic reasons, but I still feel there is much too little attention given to Bangladesh. I’m getting mixed signals. Some are saying the Islamists are on the rise, others that this is just the death rattle of a defeated movement. I’m getting the feeling that both sides are engaging in quite a bit of wishful thinking.