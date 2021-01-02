Here is hoping for a better 2021!
Massive migrations from Steppes to Bronze Age India was indeed a myth. We have gathered Ancient DNA evidence now. The findings will be out next year. Thanks to the great efforts of scientists from India, USA, UK and others. Warm Greetings for upcoming 2021!
— Niraj Rai (@NirajRai3) December 30, 2020
Lots of questions about this tweet. I like Niraj Rai and Gyaneshwer Chaubey personally. But, I’m pretty skeptical of how people are interpreting this. My own views are pretty straightforward, and outlined in my post the “Aryan Integration Theory”.
I believe that about 14% of the total ancestry in South Asia derives from the Central Asian steppe ~3,500 years ago. These people derive from a “reflux” migration from Central Europe of a Corded Ware related people (“Battle Axe Culture”).* The fraction is higher in Pakistan, 20-30%. Much lower in southern India, ~5% or so (excepting Brahmins). Whenever this is a “massive migration” is up to you to interpret.
I do think they brought R1a and lots of aspects of Indian culture, such as Indo-European language. On the other hand, most of the ancestry and a lot of the culture was “indigenous.” The Indic culture we see in the Iron Age is clearly a synthesis, which was present even in the Vedic corpus.
Also, in the annals of self-promotion, I had some free posts on my Substack before Christmas:
The Age of Genetic Engineering Begins
* Something I point out to people is that this assumes that the steppe people arrived from Khorasan unmixed. If the Indo-Aryans who arrived in the Punjabs already mixed with Iranian peoples in their sojourn then the fraction is an underestimate, though I doubt it is 2-fold.
2 Replies to “Open Thread – 01/02/2021 – Brown Pundits”
The assertion that Steppes people brought an “IE language” to India is the softest “belly” part of your post. Mixed into that jam is another hidden equal claim (imo) – that there was no IE language in India before their arrival. Is that correct?
Hindu Tarka posits that truths derived by prathyaksha (witnessable evidence) have greater Valence than those derived by anumana (inference). In other words, empiricism is better than rationalism. Somewhat like the Vienna school.
The only clear fact is that modern Indians possess Steppes DNA which a individual in the Mature Harappan Phase did not possess.
The Vedic corpus provides multiple strong terminus ante quems against that 3500 ybp date. Insisting that the Steppes people brought an IE language exclusively weakens your argument in multiple ways and opens it to falsification on evidence already available.
The assertion that Steppes people brought an “IE language” to India is the softest “belly” part of your post. Mixed into that jam is another hidden equal claim (imo) – that there was no IE language in India before their arrival. Is that correct?
the sintashta brought the ancestor of the indo-aryan languages. as for the supposition there was no IE before them, that’s possibly true, but likely not definitive. the sintashta are late arrivals. the afanesevio/yamna culture was around central asia way earlier and may have have ‘outriders’ south.
also, you use quotes really weird. “IE language” and “belly”? must be an indian norm? (americans use quotes kind of sarcastically)