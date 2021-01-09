Posted on January 9, 2021January 9, 2021 by Razib KhanOpen Thread – 1/9/2021 – Brown Pundits By Razib Khan 1 CommentA lot went down this week. A lot.I’ll be going on Abhinav Prakash’s podcast to talk genetics next week.+1
One Reply to “Open Thread – 1/9/2021 – Brown Pundits”
A lot went down this week. A lot. Maybe, the most significant was the explanation what has happened in Europe between Palaeolithic and Metal Ages what defined historical streams in Europe and South Asia. In a word, the panacea and the ruling paradigm that some Yamnaya nomads from Russian steppes (‘future westerners’) in their blitzkrieg spread their “Indo-European” language throughout all Europe and Asia was debunked. In a summary:
Independent geneticists working on DNA have recently ascertained that that 80% of the genetic stock of Europeans goes back to Palaeolithic (e.g. Sykes 2001, 2006).
The totally absurd thesis of the so called ‘late arrival’ of the Slavs in Europe must be replaced by the scenario of Slavic continuity from Palaeolithic, and the demographic growth and geographic expansion of the Slavs can be explained, much more realistically, by the extraordinary success, continuity and stability of the Neolithic cultures of South-Eastern Europe (the only ones in Europe that caused the formation of tells) (Alinei 2000a, 2003b).
For the question of European origin, the easiest working hypothesis is the continuity model, and no other alternative. Consequently, the burden of proof now lies on the (Chalcolithic or Neolithic) invasionist’s shoulders, and not on the anti-invasionist’s. As long as no alternative theory provides irrefutable counter-evidence, the Palaeolithic Continuity can be considered as the winning theory.
There is absolutely no trace of a gigantic warlike invasion, such as to have caused a linguistic substitution on continental scale, as envisaged by the traditional IE theory. All Neolithic cultures of Europe either are a direct continuation of Mesolithic ones or have been created by Mesolithic groups after their Neolithization by intrusive farmers from the Middle East. There is every possible evidence for demic and cultural continuity, from Palaeolithic to the Metal Ages. Continuity is now universally considered the basic pattern of European prehistory.