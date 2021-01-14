The material wages of caste

When perusing Twitter I occasionally see arguments between the troll Araingang and contributors to this weblog on various topics. Many times I don’t really what the argument is about because I feel it’s deeply semantic.
So, for example, caste, varna, and jati. I know the dictionary definition of all this stuff and the various arguments. As an atheist, and someone who has “no caste” or varna or jati, I’m not very interested in theological arguments as to the origin of these concepts, their validity, and their application. Muslims for example can write 1,000-page books on Tawhid. I don’t care. What I care about is the application of Shariah law upon dhimmis and the heterodox. The rest is commentary.
In the 2000’s I read books such as Nicholas Dirks’ Castes of Mind: Colonialism and the Making of Modern India. The argument and evidence marshaled suggest that the raw materials of the caste system predate the British, but their system of manipulation, organization, and rationalization was critical.
Then, in the period after 2010, I began reading and analyze the genetic data. I was shocked at how clear and distinct varna and jati differences were. My friend Surya Yalamanchili sent me his DNA last year, and I asked him if he was Kamma. He had no idea what that meant, but the genetic evidence seemed persuasive to me from other people he clustered within my private data. He asked his mother, and she said “yes.” He was shocked. I was not.
The conclusion I draw from this, along with patterns such as higher steppe ancestry in “higher varna,” is that there are deep roots and structures to the inequality we see across the Indian subcontinent. It is possible that in fact, the jatis were “separate but equal.” But I doubt that just as I doubt the “peace” Islam imposed upon dhimmis was welcomed on the whole (in some cases, yes). Dalits in particular have very small effective populations. That means their genes show evidence of high levels of inbreeding because of incredibly small marriage networks.
This post is less about what I believe, then trying to understand what you know and believe. The genetic data is something I am familiar with. I work with it. The historical evidence I do not know. Were there Dalit kings? Were there long periods where Brahmins were subordinate as menial servants to Sudra jatis?
I understand that Hindus of a more progressive bent are uncomfortable with the association between caste and their religion and identity. Religion is what man makes it, and so I do not see its connection to Hinduism as necessary, ineluctable, and eternal. But, the impact of caste is so strongly stamped on the genes of so many Indians I cannot brush it away as a detail of history.
One Reply to “The material wages of caste”
My issue is that I’ve heard of many examples in history/folklore of castes coming from heterodox backgrounds (granted they might be exceptions), and I’d assume they would be reflected in the genetic studies.
For example, Matti Brahmins of Karnataka claim that they originally come from the Mogaveera fishing community, but they were granted Brahmin status by a saint. J.H. Hutton in “Castes of India” wrote that Pokhar Sevaka Brahmins of Rajaputana have Mer (Shudra) origins, and Vyasokta Brahmins of Bengal claim to be descended of fishermen.
Plus, I feel like Rajputs should definitely have a higher rate of exogamous relationships just because I’ve read so many examples of them. Arvind Sharma’s book (“Hinduism as a Missionary Religion”) claimed that 1000 years ago, there were cases of Rajput men marrying Turkic/Persian Muslim women who would then adopt Hinduism after marriage. I also remember reading that Koli women in Gujarat would intermarry with Rajput men as a form of hypergamy.
There’s also the case of Meenachil Karthas, who were originally Rajputs from Mewar (Rajasthan) from the House of Maharana Pratap, but they settled in Kerala and assimilated as a local Nair clan. Apparently, there are also examples of intermarriage between these Kartha Nairs and original Nairs.
Do we just not have any genetic data on these “outlier” groups? Or were these different groups just making stuff up about their origins?