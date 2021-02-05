Another BP Podcast is up. You can listen on Libsyn, iTunes, Spotify, and Stitcher. Probably the easiest way to keep up the podcast since we don’t have a regular schedule is to subscribe at one of the links above.
In this episode I talk to Keerthik Sasidharan, an author and columnist whose debut book “The Dharma Forest” just came out in India in December 2020. Release in the US is awaited. We talk about his book, the Mahabharata, Indian tradition and whatever comes to mind..
One Reply to “Browncast: Keerthik Sasidharan, author of The Dharma Forest”
The podcast was good – it reintroduced me to the magic of Mahabharata. Again its true – I cannot remember when I first heard about it. Rajagopalachari also wrote Ramayana in the abridged form.
The Indian translation for secularism – Dharmanirpekshtha – is one of the finer fruits of the Nehruvian establishment. It means turning away from Dharma or being Adharmic. Full marks to deracination! Actual term should have been Panthnirpekshtha (sect-neutral).