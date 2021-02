I am hosting a Clubhouse room this Friday, 9 PM CDT (8:30 AM in India on Saturday). The topic will be the genetics of India, and I’ll be talking about my two posts on Substack:

– The Stark Truth About Aryans

– The Stark Truth About Humans

It’s basically going to be an interactive discussion. My friend David Mittelman will help me moderate (probably others too).

You have to have a Clubhouse account (iPhone only). If you want to follow me on Clubhouse, I’m @razibkhan just like on Twitter.