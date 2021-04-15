Sanskrit and Old Persian

I have some time on my hands these days. I recently resigned from my job and am on garden leave for a while before I jump headlong into the next one. Fortuitously the period of free time coincides with summer and easing of the national lockdown in the UK and that can only be a good thing.

One of my pastimes these days is looking at Old Persian text and attempting Classical Sanskrit translations. The idea is to understand how close these languages were at around 6c BCE which is when Old Persian inscriptions of Achaemenian dynasty are attested from. That was also roughly the period of transition to what we now call Classical Sanskrit (whose codifier par-excellence, Panini, likely lived around 5c BCE in gandhāra).

Consider the following excerpt from the famous Chalouf Stele, erected by Darius the Great of the Achaemenian dynasty in 5c BCE around 15 miles from the port of Suez in Egypt. The inscription in cuneiform commemorates a navigable canal that the Persians dug to connect the Gulf to the Mediterranean.

𐏐 𐎠𐎭𐎶 𐏐 𐎴𐎡[𐎹𐏁]𐎫𐎠𐎹𐎶 𐏐 𐎡𐎶𐎠𐎶 𐏐 𐎹𐎢𐎻𐎡𐎹𐎠]/𐎶 𐏐 𐎣𐎫𐎴𐎡𐎹 𐏐 𐏃𐎨𐎠 𐏐 𐎱𐎡𐎼𐎠𐎺 𐏐 𐎴𐎠𐎶 𐏐 𐎼𐎢𐎫 𐏐 𐎫𐎹 𐏐 𐎸𐎢𐎭𐎼𐎠𐎹𐎡𐎹 𐏐 𐎭𐎵𐎢[𐎺𐎫𐎡𐎹 𐏐 𐎠𐎲]/𐎡𐎹 𐏐 𐎭]𐎼𐎹 𐏐 𐎫𐎹 𐏐 𐏃𐎨𐎠 𐏐 𐎱𐎠𐎼𐎿𐎠 𐏐 𐎠𐎡𐎫𐎡𐎹 𐏐 𐎱𐎿[𐎠𐎺 𐏐 𐎡𐎹𐎶 𐏐 𐎹𐎢𐎻𐎡𐎹𐎠 𐏐 𐎠𐎣𐎴𐎡𐎹 𐏐 𐎠𐎺𐎰𐎠 𐏐 𐎹𐎰𐎠 𐏐 𐎠𐎭𐎶 𐏐 𐎴𐎡𐎹𐏁𐎫𐎠𐎹𐎶 𐏐 𐎢𐎫[𐎠 𐏐 𐎴𐎠𐎺𐏐 𐎠𐎹𐎫𐎠 𐏐 𐏃𐎨[𐎠 𐏐 𐎸𐎢𐎭𐎼𐎠 𐎹𐎠 𐏐 𐎫[𐎼 𐏐 𐎡𐎶𐎠]𐎶 𐏐 𐎹𐎢𐎻𐎡𐎹𐎠𐎶 𐏐 𐎠𐎲𐎡𐎹 𐏐 𐎱𐎠𐎼𐎿𐎶 𐏐 𐎠𐎺𐎰]𐎠 𐏐 𐎹𐎰𐎠 𐏐 𐎶𐎠[𐎶 𐏐 𐎣𐎠𐎶 𐏐 𐎠𐏃

What I did was to translate this from Old Persian to Sanskrit using extant cognates where possible but without taking liberties with classical Sanskrit grammar. So I conjugate verbs and inflect nouns in the strictest sense and follow classical literary conventions around use of enclitic pronouns, periphrastic verbal constructions, qualifiers governing cases (i.e. sacā governs locative of the qualified noun), following sandhi / euphony etc.

Here’s the Roman transliteration of the original OP text, followed by my translation in Sanskrit using IAST:

adam niyaštāyam imām yauviyām katanaiy hacā pirāva nāma rauta tya mudrāyaiy danuvatiy abiy draya tya hacā pārsā aitiy. pasāva iyam yauviyā akaniya avaΘā yaΘā adam niyaštāyam utā nāva āyatā hacā mudrāyā tara imām yauviyām abiy pārsam avaΘā yaΘā mām kāma āha.

aham nisthāpayām imāṃyavyāṅkhanatu sacā pirāva-nāmni srotasi tyanmudrāye dhanvati abhisamudraṃ tyad sacā pārasa aiti. para eva iyaṃyavyā cakhāna evathā yathā ahaṃ nisthāpayām uta nāva āyātāḥ sacā mudrāya-tare imāṃyavyāmabhipārasam evathā yathā mama kāmāsa.

Trans. “I ordered that this canal should be dug from the river called “Nile” which flows through Egypt to the sea which goes from Persia. And so, this canal was dug as I had ordered, and ships went from Egypt through this canal to Persia, just as my wish had been”

Some observations:

Most changes are due to differences in phonetic mapping (the usual /s/ > /h/ in OP etc) as opposed to grammatical structure. Though OP seems to have simplified its noun inflections and verbal conjugation types. It is also quite likely that the language attested on the stele was already archaic by the spoken Old Persian standards of the time and represented a very elite register not in common use among the population. In any case the Classical Sanskrit I’m translating into was already an important liturgical language by Panini’s time and not commonly spoken, and local Prakrit forms of OIA were in their early MIA phase.

I did some mathematical analysis on the Old Persian and translated Sanskrit text. Specifically looking at the conditional Shannon entropy to get a crude measure of the mutual intelligibility of these bits of speech to their counterpart native speakers. I call this a crude measure because mutual intelligibility is impacted by a lot more than phonemic distribution. It is impacted by frequency of word use e.g. the cognate I chose to translate a word from Old Persian may not be the first choice of a native Sanskrit speaker, even though the cognate would be a valid choice. Or the Sanskrit speaker may not choose to construct the sentence in that manner, or speak too fast or speak with a different stress accent etc. In all such cases, mutual intelligibility is affected.

Nonetheless the Shannon measure can be thought of as a limit on mutual intelligibility when the speaker of one language is embedded in the linguistic area of another for a little while. The amount of stuff they’ll get without any formal training in the second language just by listening to it for a suitable period of time. According to my analysis that number is slightly asymmetric. I compute P(OP | S) = 73% and P(S | OP) = 78%. In layman’s terms, 73% of Old Persian would have been comprehensible to a Sanskrit speaker just by natural osmosis, as opposed to 78% of Sanskrit to Old Persian speakers.

The 5% difference isn’t too large to be statistically significant and likely an artefact of small samples. So I wouldn’t read much into it. However, a potential reason for the asymmetry could be the case/conjugation simplicity in Old Persian, which makes OP a worse form of Sanskrit than vice versa. Though as I said the dataset needs to be much bigger to say this with any certainty.

In any case, it is remarkable how similar the languages are and speakers of either language who found themselves among their counterparts would’ve in my opinion been able to learn the language without too much difficulty. A situation analogous to what occurred centuries later when Vikings invaded England. For an interesting discussion on that topic I strongly recommend the following 21c recreation of such a conversation. Would be a fantastic idea to do a similar one for Sanskrit and Old Persian!