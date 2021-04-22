Another BP Podcast is up. You can listen on Libsyn, Apple, Spotify, and Stitcher (and a variety of other platforms). Probably the easiest way to keep up the podcast since we don’t have a regular schedule is to subscribe to one of the links above!
This episode is somewhat unique in that the guest is anonymous. “Frank” tweets on twitter as @Frankisalegend1 and has a background in business and finance. He is well informed and well read and we had an interesting chat about Indian politics, recent history and his fascination with Steve McQueen.
2 Replies to “Browncast: Frank: a well informed Indian talks about India”
1. America’s division s like India’s are caused by ” the impractical ideas of left wing youth” indoctrinated subtly by the communist attitude in university and communities.
Disingenuous ly funded by …CX and friends.
Eur opei.e Macron understands this and he is trying to nip the islamoleftism before it leads Europe down the same path.
The Chinese are disturbed and so they are trying to use there good friend Im the dims offices.
Killing 2 birds with one stone.
The reputation of France in the Islamic world and , proving Pak is unstable and so Europe won’t invest there and it will remain wholly in China s pocket.
Otherwise why out of 50 m countries only Pak is having these protests .???
2. As for bribing Indian politicians. If the Cong and the motley group attached to it comes to power then India will end up like Pak a colony of …CX.
3. So …
let us see what the Gods have in store for us.
The downfall of the Indian Congress Party started with Gandhi himself. Since his return, Gandhi was treated as a larger-than-life figure on the lines of any Hindu cult guru turning the Congress party into his ashram. Gandhi prevented any democratic consensus within the party and promoted only his admirers while immersing himself in a fantasy world of ‘Hindu’ pacifism. More like a dictator, but traditionalist Hindu ‘pacifist’ absolutist.