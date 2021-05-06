More than meets the eye

"It ain’t what you don’t know that gets you into trouble. It’s what you know for sure that just ain’t so!"

This is something of a redux of an old piece I had written on a topic after my heart. The reason to resurrect it arose because I recently read an article panning the so-called “Many Worlds Interpretation” (MWI) of Quantum Mechanics by the acclaimed science writer (and editor of Nature), Philip Ball, that got my goat. The purpose of this post is to rebut it.

Don’t get me wrong, I love Ball’s writing. In fact his book “Critical Mass” is one of my all-time favourites. It is an excellent exposition of (classical) non-linear dynamics. The introductory chapters linking the early scientific work in the field to Enlightenment impulses to understand society and politics are especially noteworthy. I recall liking it so much when I read it that I chose to buy a copy as the first birthday gift for my girlfriend (and now wife) many years ago. That said, I’ve noticed over the years that Ball seems to have special animus for the Many Worlds interpretation of QM and the above article by him is merely the most recent broadside. So my aim here is to contextualise why I think Ball is wrong. That Many Worlds isn’t just terribly well-motivated but also the simplest explanation of the seeming weirdness of quantum mechanics.

Quantum Mechanics (or wave/matrix* mechanics, as it was known earlier) arose as a field of Modern Physics (as opposed to Classical or Newtonian Physics) in the early part of the 20th century. It was a result of certain observations made as experiments to comprehend and model the basic structure of matter increased in sophistication. Such experiments typically involved firing beams of sub-atomic particles, like alpha rays, on to a target (say a super-thin metal foil) and study the scattering pattern of the particles. These were the proto-versions of the modern particle accelerators, like the famous one at CERN.

Experimental physicists realised early on that these experiments behaved identically if electro-magnetic (EM) radiation – which includes the normal visible light – was used instead of beams of particles, e.g. alpha rays are beams of helium nuclei. Until then EM waves were seen not as beams composed of discrete chunks of “stuff” but merely disturbances or waves of ethereal “fields” travelling in space, like waves on the surface of water. It was observed that when the intensity of the EM radiation was tuned down, the energy level of the radiating beam came down continuously only up to a point. Beyond that point, one could see the decrease in discrete jumps, as if the beam was being extinguished one “bit” at a time. That “bit” of the EM radiation is the quantum or photon.

Theoreticians like Max Planck, came up with the mathematics to explain the proportional relationship of the energy content of a quantum with the observed frequency. The constant of proportionality is the famous Planck constant and like Newton’s gravitational constant it forms one of the basic constants of natural law that no mortal messes with. One of the dials god turned to bring our universe about as some religiously-inclined people proffer.

Anyway, so far so good. Light looks like a wavy thing, but is really made up of wee bits (photons or quanta) of energy. It is a little weird to comprehend indivisible bits of energy, but still not too much to wrap one’s head around. So, what’s the fuss about? In comes one of the simplest but also the most controversial experiment ever devised by humanity: the double-slit experiment. There’s a linguistics connection here, as the man who first performed the double-slit experiment (in 1801) was the British polymath Thomas Young, the decipherer of the Rosetta Stone. The patron saint of linguist physicists.

Young’s double-slit experiment with light was to show its wave-like nature. The setup is deceptively simple and anyone can replicate this at home with a laser pointer and a piece of cardboard in a dark room. All one needs to do is cut two parallel slits in the cardboard so that light can pass through them. Keep it at a suitable distance from the wall and shine the light on the cardboard at the other end. What one witnesses on the wall is not a plainly lit area in the shape of two parallel slits, but an interference pattern – a pattern of successive bright and dark patches.

It was obvious to Young as it is to modern physicists that the reason why this pattern emerges is because light travels like a wave, with crests and troughs. As the wave front passes through the two slits, the resulting fronts interact with each other. The crests of one wave front strengthening the crests of the other wave front but being cancelled by the others’ troughs. The symmetry creates the pattern of alternate waxing and waning of the light wave front we see on the wall.

The story with light + light = dark is getting weirder, but one can still live with that. Maybe light is nothing but a stream of energetic particles (cf Descartes’ corpuscles) moving in tandem and the double slit causes the motions of some of them to cancel out as they collide head-on (whereas motions of others get reinforced) and we see the result as this pattern. Ergo the wavy nature of light is an emergent effect of a conglomeration of a stupendously large number of moving particles (like molecules of water) and one could ostensibly reconcile the corpuscular nature of light at very small scales with its gross wavy nature. It seemed sensible for a little while, but physicists are a curious bunch.

The experimentalists of the 20th century were really into pushing boundaries and took Young’s experiment to a place Young couldn’t even have dreamt about. They tested how the light-dark interference pattern changed as the intensity of the light was tweaked lower and lower until only one quantum of energy was fired at the slits at a time. Just one teeny weeny photon hitting the slits. What is the “common sense” expectation? It is the same thing one would expect if one were to throw a cricket ball through two large, parallel slits to the wall behind them. Some throws will hit the card-board and the ball bounces right back without having reached the wall. Some throws will send the ball through the right slit and hit the wall, and the rest through the left. These are all mutually exclusive possibilities and the resulting pattern of marks is merely two areas (with some overlap) where the ball hits the wall.

Yet when the experimentalists tried it with a photon (in place of a classical cricket ball) that is not what happens. Sending through a single photon at a time through the slits and collating the results of many such hits still results in the same interference pattern. Stop reading and take a moment to mull over how supremely weird this is. How does a single photon “know” that the experiment will be repeated later with other photons separately, and it lands in a manner so as to accommodate the final interference pattern? A single photon thrown at the slits is just one indivisible entity. It does not have any observable counterpart – another photon moving in tandem or cancelling motion – to guide its trajectory. Yet that is what seems to happen with every single one of them. The plot thickens.

Something’s got to give. You may say that maybe the indivisible quantum really isn’t indivisible after all. Maybe it is smeared out in space – some fraction at one slit and some fraction at the other, and these fractions then interfere in the same way individual photons do. Getting really desperate but it is easy to test. It turns out there’s a serious problem with this picture, namely we never see it. Remember we only ever register a single photon hit the wall at the back – so this smeared out sub-quantum cloud, if it exists, must magically coalesce as it impinges the wall. Our credulity is at breaking point now and we may just about manage to cope with this weirdness. But what about the slits? There are two of them and if this smeared out cloud is real, we ought to measure fractional quanta at both slits. As you may have guessed, we do not. Every time we measure the photon, from the point it is fired to the point it passes through the slits to the point it lands on the wall we always see just one, indivisible photon, either at the left slit or the right but never both. We see no magical smeared-out clouds of fractional photons or magical invisible waves buffeting our single photon or one photon in two places at once. Just one guy moving as if it were in a crowd of other guys – a truly mysterious effect technically known as the superposition.

There are various theories, more correctly ontological interpretations, of this experiment. Don’t let the word “ontology” scare you – it is simply fancy short-hand for stuff that is really happening out there. One interpretation, originally floated by the French Nobel laureate Louis de Broglie and later fine-tuned by the American David Bohm is that quantum particles are buffeted by an invisible but real wave that guides/pilots it to its final landing place. And this happens with every single quantum, such that the final result is the interference pattern. In other words, de Broglie-Bohm get out of the problem by stressing the ontology of the pilot wave – the wavy essence separate from and not an emergent effect of the particles or quanta. Of course we cannot see such a wave, nor do we have any way to measure its existence other than the mysterious effect it seems to have on our quantum particles. So is it truly real, or an artefact of our theory? The scales over which the pilot wave affects objects is given by the de Broglie wavelength, which is inversely proportional to the mass of the object.

Another interpretation, the least satisfying but also the most widespread, is the so-called Copenhagen interpretation (CI). The word “Copenhagen” here is really a euphemism for the redoubtable Danish physicist, Niels Bohr, who was instrumental in creating it but didn’t want to make it obvious by naming it after himself. It has remained physics dogma ever since – the stuff for the textbooks. The basic idea of CI is that the world of the very, very small (technically speaking, of the order of Planck scale) is fundamentally different from the world of the macroscopic. So the concept of a trajectory of a photon does not make the same sense as trajectory of, say, a cricket ball. Asking questions of the ontology of where a photon is and how it reached there are silly. Physics students shouldn’t be asking them. They should shut up and calculate.

In other words, Bohr favoured an instrumentalist – as opposed to a realist – view of fundamental reality. Don’t care about what really is, but care about what you can measure. Left to its own devices a photon does not exist as me and you do, namely in one place and time coherently, but as pregnant with possibilities of where it could be. It is only in the act of measurement of a photon that we realize one of those possibilities and it pops into classical existence – unitary and indivisible, just how we like our quanta to be. The mysterious state of suspended animation, of possibilities of what could be, is the superposition and its mathematical definition is called the wave-function. The act of measurement is akin to the collapse of the wave-function to yield a single classical state. The quantum wave-function cannot tell us where the photon is, but it can tell us where it is more probable to occur and various meta-rules and theorems (cf. Born rule) have been devised to do an accounting of these probabilities.

The fact that probabilities are an embedded part of nature was an anathema to not just positivists (Ernst Mach and his ilk) but also realists like Einstein. One of the fundamental (and often unsaid) assumptions of the Scientific Method is that the set of what exists is identical to the set of what can be comprehended. Yet how can we truly comprehend something that which we cannot exactly repeat in principle? And the nature of quantum randomness of being baked into reality is precisely the sort of thing that offends repeatability and therefore comprehension. It is not the same as the lack of repeatability of the kind seen in normal (classical) experiments prone to human error or noise. Those factors can be reduced to arbitrarily low levels. However, quantum uncertainty is a law of nature and therefore irreducible. This ostensibly unscalable wall of ignorance implicit in natural law is what Einstein deeply militated against – whence God does not play dice!

Bohr’s instrumentalist shut-up-and-calculate solution was to cleave measurability from existence – a price too great for Einstein and many students of physics ever since. Yet Bohr, Heisenberg and others managed to gang-up on Uncle Albert (at the famous Solvay conference of 1927) and were successful in foisting their deeply dissatisfying instrumentalist dogma on generations of physicists.

My own frustration with CI started fairly early in secondary school, when the basics of orbital configurations of electrons in base elements are introduced in the Indian Chemistry curriculum. Orbitals are nothing but wave-functions of electrons (as opposed to photons) inside an atom that show where electrons are most likely to be found. QM showed that our simplistic picture of an atom comprising electrons revolving around a central nucleus is woefully inadequate. Actually electrons inside atoms come in different spatial configurations, but one of the most common is the so-called p-orbital. It is a dumbbell shaped region where the two spheroid zones are separated by a nodal plane that passes through the nucleus.

Consider Boron, an element found in much abundance on Earth in mainly Turkey and US. There’s even a mining town called Boron in California. Each Boron atom has 5 electrons, of which one is in a p-orbital. In simple terms, this p-electron has 50% chance of being found in the one spheroid and 50% chance of being found in the other spheroid. Ok, but we’ve already figured this stuff is weird and probabilistic, so what? The trouble is the electron cannot exist at all in the nodal plane according to QM. So, if we took snapshots of this little guy and found it in spheroid 1 of the orbital in the first, and then in spheroid 2 in the second – how did it go from non-zero chance of existence to nothingness to non-zero chance of existence? The dogmatic CI answer – don’t ask about “how did it go” – always seemed like a patronising unscientific cop-out to me. In the meanwhile, Boron deposits continued to exist and nobody ever saw them spontaneously turn to Boron ions (with 4 electrons) and back. It had to wait until my first year of PhD when I finally managed to cure myself of it, thanks to a perspective-changing book lent to me by an experimentalist friend at LCN.

Dogmas have short shelf-lives in Physics. Physicists aren’t quite the sort who’d toe the line just because one of them (or anyone else for that matter) with a redoubtable reputation says so. So CI dissidents (like Einstein, de Broglie, Schroedinger, Wheeler etc) continued their work and major schools of interpretational theories emerged, of which de Broglie-Bohm discussed above was one. Yet the best was yet to come. It took another 30 years after Solvay, for an American Phd student at Princeton (advised by John Wheeler) called Hugh Everett to posit the Relative State formulation. It is now popularly known as the Many Worlds Interpretation (MWI) – a phrase coined by the American physicist Bryce DeWitt who built on Everett’s work.

The basic idea of Everett was to resolve the question of what’s really happening by taking the wavefunction seriously – not as an artefact of our theories or a container of probabilistic information – but a real feature of the universe (like length and mass). Taking it seriously and following through the logic of measurement carefully we finally begin to unravel what is truly happening. Let’s understand it by following through the most famous gedanken-experiment in all of Physics, of Schrödinger’s cat:

The gedanken (thought) experiment is quite simple. Erwin’s poor cat is locked in a box which contains a poison gas vial, connected to a mechanism for opening it triggered by a quantum experiment, say, Young’s double slit-experiment. If the photon passes through the right slit, the mechanism stays put and the vial is not opened and the cat lives. Whereas if it passes the left slit, the mechanism triggers the vial open and the cat dies. QM says that the photon is in a weird superposition between the left and right slits until it is measured. Obviously, therefore, if the box is unopened the superposition stays and the cat is both dead and alive at the same time – whatever that means!

Note that the equations of QM have no scale dependence built into them and macroscopic objects, like cats, can actually be in a superposition state if the experiment is setup carefully. There is no cut-off boundary between quantum and classical behaviour in theory and the oft-repeated phrase that QM is the theory of the very small is actually quite misleading! People making the statement confound our current technological inability with the laws of nature and that technological inability is an ever shrinking circle as this recent Stanford experiment represents.

So, what happens when we open the box? We either see the cat dead or alive. Yet how is our seeing the cat dead or alive different from (or special compared to) the cat inhaling or not-inhaling poisonous gas (in a closed chamber)? The answer according to QM is that it isn’t – human experimenter’s gaze is no more specially plead for than the cat’s inhaling of gas. So, actually when we open the box, it is not that the experiment collapses with the dead or alive cat, but now involves the experimenter-who-saw-dead-cat and experimenter-who-saw-alive-cat simultaneously. In other words, the experimenter becomes a part of the goings-on of the experiment, and the information about the goings-on spreads luminally (at the speed of light).

So, in world 1 the experimenter saw the dead cat, wrote an obituary about the cat in the newspaper, which was read by other people across the world who mourned the cat; and in world 2 the experimenter saw the alive cat, wrote a triumphal piece about the cat’s indestructibility in the newspaper, which was read by cat lovers who loudly cheered – both happening simultaneously. We all become entangled with the experiment and the effect spreads out at light speed, in effect creating causally separate worlds of parallel goings-on. The Many Worlds!

The Many Worlds thus created quickly lose superposition like heat loss, and decohere from each other. The analogy with heat loss is quite apt and we can mathematically calculate how quickly this coherence loss (i.e. world-splitting) happens as the number of quantum particles in a system goes up. Once decoherent, the worlds are in physical sense causally separate, independent versions of reality. The probabilistic nature of QM that we seem to observe comes not from actual probabilities existing in nature, but an emergent effect of these many worlds – all of which are completely deterministic as Einstein would have preferred. What about the uncertainty we face in quantum experiments? After all we don’t know which slit we’ll measure the single photon at in any given instance. Well, that uncertainty comes about because the experimenter does not know which instance of the many-experimenters (one in each of the many worlds) he/she is.

So, how do we resolve the double-slit result? Well, the photon we measure at the point of firing, at each slit and the one that hit the wall is not the same photon yet they are all fungible. Every time we measure the photon, we are splitting along with the experiment. So the trajectory we plot out of the photon from the point of firing to the point it lands on the wall (through either slit), is really an ensemble of instances of photons in the different many-worlds. When we do not measure, all these worlds (given by the wavefunction) literally exist and interact – just like how a large number of photons in one world exist – and we see the interference pattern as a result of a photon being guided by its equally real many-world counterparts.

The same is true of my Boron problem. The electron captured in the first snapshot is not the same as the one in the second, though they are functionally inter-changeable with each other (i.e. fungible). We always count one quantum in every world we inhabit, but each of those worlds are causally-separate parallel goings-on that effectively split at the point of measuring (or entanglement). The many-worlds in their entirety are purely deterministic and Einstein’s dice worry would no longer hold. The wave-function simply represents the relative magnitudes of some worlds vs others, i.e. some worlds are more numerous than others but they all happen if there’s a truly quantum experiment.

While MWI is certainly one of top 3 contenders of the “correct” picture of Quantum Mechanics, we should bear in mind that it is not the only interpretation. There are also other – more fringe – interpretations I have not discussed here (like Quantum Bayesianism etc). That said, MWI is certainly the most parsimonious of all, in that it does not assume anything other than the ontology of the mathematical wavefunction – no pilot waves or stochastic collapse postulates or exogenous Born rule. The Many Worlds are not a priori assumption, but the consequence of following through the logic in much the same way that existence of exo-planets was a sensible result of planetary formation theory even when we had not directly detected any. More details on MWI can be found here and here.

[*] The word “matrix” is reference to linear algebra (matrix transformations in Hilbert space) typically used to express the mathematics of QM.