Hindu Sect Is Accused of Using Forced Labor to Build N.J. Temple – Federal agents descended on the massive temple in Robbinsville, N.J., as a lawsuit charged that low-caste men had been lured from India to work for about $1 an hour.
I don’t have much to add, but of course, the word “caste” is used but not “class.” I think we’ll expect more of this…
3 Replies to “BAPS!”
Similar to how race is overused in place of social class in leftist discussions. Everything is then “systemic.” And you get into same oppressor vs. Oppressed fixed paradigm and all of the fallicies, including double standards, that come with it .
I recall various Hindu groups in the UK protesting the authorities including caste as a category of discrimination together with race, sex, disability etc. What prompted the authorities were a series of casteist recriminations in Indian cultural settings, as well as among community doctors. I expect the average American will get a lot more knowledgable about caste in the coming decade, and the authorities will likely start becoming much more attentive to these issues. Is Hindu America ready for this attention?
I grew up around tons of Hindus in central jersey and nyc. Who the hell brings up caste? This just comes off very odd to me
Can a dalit from NJ please comment?