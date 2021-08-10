Establishing “Council in Support of the Resistance of Herat”

Kabul-09 August 2021

As our beloved country burns in the flames of foreign invasion, and the ancient city of Herat has turned into a stronghold of honor and liberty, a number of Herat youths have come together in Kabul with much love for their homeland to form a support mechanism for a people’s resistance movement against foreign invasion in Herat. The name “Council in Support of the Resistance of Herat” has been agreed for this newly formed council.

The following were agreed in the session on August 9, 2021:

1) While appreciating and supporting the epic resistance by the People’s Resistance Movement of the Western Zone, and Afghanistan National Defense and Security Forces, and also humble thanks to their efforts, sacrifices, and guiding the free and devout people of Afghanistan, especially the people of Herat;

2) Stressing on the important role and leadership of His Excellency Mohammad Ismaeel Khan at these crucial times for the future of the country and defending our land and honor;

3) Realizing the difficult times that the country is going through and stressing on collaboration, compassion, and companionship with the brave soldiers of our country, especially ANDSF, by the political parties and figures, social, political, media and religious institutions, women, businessmen, academics, doctors, and every individual citizen of the country;

4) Believing that the fate of Herat and the West Zone of the country is not separate from the rest of the country;

5) Calling on the central government to localize administrative and security institutions, and strengthen solidarity and coordination between the people’s resistance movement and ANDSF at national and provincial levels;

6) Emphasizing the core mandate of the Council for Integrating and Supporting People’s Resistance in Herat which includes strengthening solidarity, support, and coordination among influential figures and institutions in Kabul to assist people’s resistance movement and ANDSF in Herat and the West Zone;

7) Emphasizing on the responsibility of all citizens, and national, international, regional, provincial, and local institutions in further strengthening national unity and solidarity for defending national integrity of Afghanistan, as well as defending the lives, property, and honor of all citizens of Afghanistan, including Herat and the West Zone;

The Council in Support of the Resistance of Herat is established.

This council has a leadership board, and three functional committees (political, public relations, and fundraiser/financial support). Dr. Rangin Dadfar Spanta is elected as the president of the council unanimously.

More details about the council will be released soon. For more information, please contact Faridoon Azhand at:

WhatsApp: +93 (0) 797416062

Email: [email protected]



“Council in Support of the Resistance of Herat” is the nexus of the ANDSF + People’s Resistance Movement of the Western Zone (local arkebai) in Herat province. They are asking for help.

I hope that NATO (Italy and Spain in particular since they have a close connection with Herat), Iran, India, Russia, Japan, Australia, Jordan, UAE, Kingdom of Saudi Arabia begin an airlift of military equipment and supplies to the two large air bases in Herat province (or to another of the many regional ANDSF airbases that desperately need military supplies and equipment . . . for example Turkey is supplying Kabul). The two large Herat province air bases are:

Herat air base

Shindband air base (and AAF/ANA [Afghan Air Force/Afghan National Army] airbase that houses the 3rd air wing of the AAF that is not far from either Herat city of the Herat air base).

The international airlift of military supplies and equipment should be sufficient to enable the “Council in Support of the Resistance of Herat” to secure the land ports to Iran (accessing the Chabahar Port Iran India supply channel) and Russia and the roads between said land ports and Herat city and the rest of the country. And then secure the highways connecting Herat to major 207th ANA Corps bases in Badghis and Ghor. Perhaps Farah as well (although perhaps military supplies for Farah should be flown to the Farah AAF/ANA airbase.)



Please note that the major AAF/ANA air bases for 207th ANA Corps are: Herat Shindband Farah

The major AAF/ANA air bases for 215th ANA Corps are: Lashkar Gah

The major AAF/ANA air bases for 205th ANA Corps are: Kandahar

The major AAF/ANA air bases for 203th ANA Corps are: Khost Bamyan

The major AAF/ANA air bases for 201st ANA Corps are: Jalalabad Bagram

The major AAF/ANA air bases for 111th ANA Division are: Kabul

The major AAF/ANA air bases for 217th ANA Corps are: Kunduz

The major AAF/ANA air bases for 209th ANA Corps are: Mazar i Sharif



As a military friend reminded me, the global airlift of military supplies ideally should not go to Kabul or Bagram, where they are not needed and not helpful. Rather they should be flown to the local AAF/ANA bases that desperately need the supplies and equipment. You might ask why so many military supplies and so much military equipment is needed so quickly. One of the reasons is that the ANDSF is arming vast numbers of mostly untrained civilians with weapons to serve as a type of Arbekai, providing them with the most basic of “training”–if it can even be called that–and sending them into the fight. The international airlift should be ONLY for the specific military equipment and suppies that the regional ANDSF commanders SPECIFICALLY request. The local ANDSF do not have the time to study and learn to use any skew of equipment they are not already intimately familiar with. It is important to remember that different parts of the ANDSF use different military platform skews. This is why it is very important to determine exactly what the local ANDSF commander needs before flying it over.

My hope is that various countries in the international community directly contact Mr. Faridoon Azhand, the 207th ANA Commander, and Afghan MoD to ask what military supplies and equipment they can fly into Herat airbase and Shindband airbase.

