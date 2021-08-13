How the Mesopotamian word for ‘elephant’ indicates Dravidian language existed in Indus Civilisation. No time to read the original paper in Nature. I lean toward this being right, but the sequence of logic seems to be pretty contingent…
How the Mesopotamian word for ‘elephant’ indicates Dravidian language existed in Indus Civilisation. No time to read the original paper in Nature. I lean toward this being right, but the sequence of logic seems to be pretty contingent…
I think on linguistic ground , it is shaky
The Nature paper says
Proto-Dravidian tooth-word ‘*pal’ and its alternate forms (‘*pīl’/‘*piḷ’/‘*pel’)……..
his paper argues that there is sufficient morphophonemic evidence of an ancient Dravidian ‘*piḷ’/‘*pīl’-based root, which meant ‘splitting/crushing’, and was semantically related to the meanings ‘tooth/tusk’.
The dravidian Etymological Dictionary gives cognates in many drav languages for *pal . Entry 3986
I don’t know why alternate forms would be *pīl’/‘*piḷ’/‘*pel’ .
Why should *pal (tooth) be semantically related to *piḷ’/‘*pīl’-based root, which meant ‘splitting/crushing’ ?
As with mny IVC theories, we have to make many assumptions for it to hold. Occam’s razor won’t apply here
Not sure, if this is of any importance, but in Tamil, the trumpeting noise made by elephants are denoted as “Piliral”.
The scroll and left wing in general not brave enough to talk about the Dravidian invasion of south India and the elimination of native tribal cultures and languages. The genetics clearly show that upper-caste South Indians who are NOT brahmin have higher Iran-related ancestry than underprivileged castes and tribals.
Apparently invasions and language replacement events are only possible if you’re Aryan. Left wing journalism is such a sham.
I don’t think Left wing is “Afraid” to talk about how Dravidians came to be, its just that they simply don’t give a shit, they only talk about AIT because it gives them something to smear Hinduism with. Sickulars are still North India Centric Nationalists, after all.
This seems true. Just two different flavors of Hindustani nationalism. A lot of NDTV type politically center-left types are not far from swinging to the new center-right consensus. For a a number of decades, maintaining the pretense that the Republic of India was the civilization-state of all subcontinental ethnicities, and true successor to the Raj, seemed important. A new multiethnic state needs authority. Now that the excluded parts of the indosphere aren’t going to return, its more important to justify the current territorial boundaries of the union. Hindu-ness is the most elegant answer in all likelihood. Only the most marginal regions like Nagaland are genuinely irrelevant to any discussion of that quality. The Kashmir valley is outside the fold, not for lack of traditon, but by choice. Even if one supposes the coming years demonstate that hindutva isn’t sufficient, it likely that secular civic nationalism would have been even more lacking.
Or rather AIT is convenient for them because Hindutva folk have been so industriously smearing themselves in denialist shit.
Hindutva’s claim to India is based on Nativity and it’s opposition to Abrahamic faiths is based on their “foreign-ness” to India. By admitting that there already existed a robust civilization prior to the arrival of Sanskrit in India, they delegitimize their own ideology.
They have no choice but to peddle denialism and it’s working. Almost everyone in India believes AIT/AMT is a “myth”, a lot of Indians still believe that Dravidian languages came from Sanskrit or simply just ignore dravidians altogether. Media Propoganda Works, you just need to repeat a lie long enough and people will start believing eventually.
But Abrahamic culture is foreign in a way Sanskritic culture isn’t.
AASI is truly among one of the most historically exploited racial elements in history. And you don’t even have to be a Marxist clown who groups everyone into oppressor vs. oppressed to see it. It is for once a genuine case
Inverse of AASI oppression seems to be that two waves of ANE-rich ‘oppressive’ migrations (Arya + Dravidians) have made South Asia a reservoir of relatively high ANE ancestry.
Wow, so India and Latin America are more similar than I thought where the more Western Eurasian an individual is, the higher the status. Both places consider ‘white’ people (European, West Asian, steppe, Turkish and North African) to be the yardstick of beauty and discriminate against the indigenous people of their lands (Native Americans in Latin America and AASI in India). However unlike the Native Americans, the AASI are subject to anti blackness.
@Razib
Bahata Ansumali Mukhopadhyay is one of the leading IVC researchers from the younger generation – especially one not hailing from a pure social sciences/linguistics/anthropologist paradigm. She is a software professional.
I have been following her work for the past 3-4 years on the IVC script and she has surpassed even the late Iravatham Mahadevan in some crucial areas of the decryption. She has proved quite logically that the IVC script is logographic – not phonograms or rebus based (which is what Parpola and Iravatham have argued for some cases).
Coming to this particular paper, it is a goldmine of historical information – especially in the supplements. Talageri, in his landmark paper on Indian elephant and IE linguistics, expresses his puzzlement over the Iranian, Mesopotamian and Sumerian words for ivory and elephants. This one neatly complements that – like a close fitting jigsaw piece.
In this case, I think the researcher is correct. South India was one of the sources of ivory and elephants for the IVC, Persia, Mesopotamia and Sumer.
The other source must have been the Gangetic Plains, foothills of Nepal and Eastern India. Which will then account for the other commonly known word for the elephant in the ancient world “Ibha”. Even today South India and Eastern India/South East Asia account for an equal distribution of elephants.
The oldest attested IE language in the world is Hittite (on the Anatolian branch) and the word for elephant there is lahpa. It has a close relationship to Mycenean Greek and Rgvedic Ibha.
My own surmise – that the IVC cline (combination of Iranian HG and AHG) is also the linguistic combination of IE and Dravidian languages. Iranian HG present in India since 10000 BCE – that is the antiquity of IE languages in the Indian subcontinent. IVC was multilingual. Steppes people were merely late IE speaking incomers to the Indian subcontinent.
The Kodava seem to have the closest genetic relationship to IVC ancient DNA from prior analysis provided on Brown Pundits. Could the Kodava or Kodagu SouthDravidian language be the link to ancient IVC languages? They were until modern times a closed community with their own nonvedic religious practices that could be an isolate and transplant from a bygone era.
