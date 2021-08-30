I saw theses on some Instagram political meme pages (don’t ask, Herald and Newsline aren’t around and this is how satire gets passed around once the world and the economy make magazines un-viable) and I was left with some questions.
My query was:
Are Hindu nationalists jealous of the Taliban’s success?
How do they really feel about the Taliban taking over Afghanistan?
One Reply to “What do Hindu nationalists think of the Taliban? Do they envy them?”
More than Taliban takeover of Afg, the US handover of Afg to Taliban is more shocking in it’s abjectness and needlessness.