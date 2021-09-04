3 thoughts on “Open Thread – 09/04/2021 – Brown Pundits

  3. Anyone here with a good understanding of macro-economics?
    Central banking, effect of demography on monetary policy etc. That sort of thing.

    Wanted some input for a science fiction story idea I’ve been working on. Let me know if we could chat sometime.

