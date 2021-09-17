I’ll probably be writing a piece (free) for my Substack on caste so that people can use it for a reference. The lie that it was “invented by the British” seems pretty pervasive and will spread in the next few years for various ideological reasons, so it is useful to always remember the truth even as the lie becomes regnant. Falsity always collapses, but it takes a while.
6 thoughts on “Open Thread – 09/17/2021”
@Razib How much ANE(Ancestral North Eurasian) admixture do Jomons have?
And do all Europeans and other West Eurasians have some East Eurasian admixture via ANE admixture?
And are pygmies the only Africans to lack Eurasian admixture?
The lie that it was “invented by the British” seems pretty pervasive
Among what group?
Most caste groups have elaborate lores on where they came from and in most cases this precedes the British.
https://wap.business-standard.com/article-amp/companies/govt-likely-to-hold-30-70-equity-in-vodafone-idea-after-four-years-121091700005_1.html
Govt likely to hold 30-70% equity in Vodafone Idea after four years
https://www.google.com/amp/s/www.livemint.com/news/india/india-sees-opportunity-as-world-bank-audit-finds-china-fraud-in-doing-business-ranking/amp-11631866943298.html
India sees opportunity as World Bank audit finds China fraud in Doing Business ranking
https://www.bloombergquint.com/amp/markets/olas-ev-foray-to-hit-tvs-motor-the-most-says-credit-suisse
Ola’s EV Foray To Hit TVS Motor The Most, Says Credit Suisse
….the lie that it was “invented by the British” seems pretty pervasive…
This is quite widespread. I have seen it being articulated in a non-ideological setting. My own community has been chronicled since the Chola years. But perhaps, just as sociological phenomenon are first born in the imagination preceding reality, they too die first in the imagination before their earthly demise??