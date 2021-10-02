My Substack post on caste is finally up. Thanks for your patience.
The podcast released three episodes in three days. An interview with Wahid Majrooh, Former Minister of Public Health of Afghanistan. Another with Pashtana Durrani, an Afghan activist. And of course the one with Shazia Ilmni. Just subscribe on Apple and Stitcher.
Treating beef like coal would make a big dent in greenhouse-gas emissions
“Relative to other food sources, beef is uniquely carbon-intensive. Because cattle emit methane and need large pastures that are often created via deforestation, they produce seven times as many ghgs per calorie of meat as pigs do, and around 40% more than farmed prawns do. This makes beef a bigger outlier among foods than coal is among sources of electricity: burning coal generates just 14% more ghgs than burning oil, another common fuel.
These figures may understate the environmental benefits of shrinking the cattle population. Methane dissipates relatively fast, meaning that past bovine emissions soon stop warming the planet if those animals are not replaced. Such a change could also raise output of plant-based foods, by making land now used to grow animal feed available for other crops. It takes 33 plant calories to produce one calorie of beef.
The simplest way to cut beef output is for people to eat other animals instead, or become vegetarians. But convincing carnivores to give up their burgers is a tall order. Fortunately, lab-grown meats are moving from Petri dishes to high-end restaurants (see Technology Quarterly). Doing without beef from live cattle is hard to imagine, but the same was true of coal 100 years ago. Cultured meat could play an essential role in staving off a climate catastrophe”
Let’s just hope that there isn’t any backlash against cultured meat in the next decade. Tbh I think that it is very likely that such a backlash could happen but if just enough demand is taken away to remove economy of scale from the industry (real)beef could become unaffordable for a lot of people and a cycle would start
finally air india is sold. modi is looking potent, he will sell few banks too. next two years appears interesting.
https://swarajyamag.com/news-brief/in-25-months-jal-jeevan-mission-provides-tap-water-connections-to-over-five-crore-families
In 25 Months, Jal Jeevan Mission Provides Tap Water Connections To Over Five Crore Families