Browncast: Omar Ali on Pakistan, Myths and Realities

Another BP Podcast is up.
In this podcast we reverse positions and guest blogger Maneesh Taneja interviewed me (Omar Ali) instead of the other way round. We talk about the usual stuff, the ideology of Pakistan, partition, why the army rules Pakistan, how the India-Pakistan thing is likely to evolve, and suchlike. Just a casual conversation.
I promised in the podcast that I would also post links to some articles and books I believe may be relevant. So here goes:
- Pakistan, Myths and Consequences. My article in “Pragati” about the ideology of Pakistan and its consequences for Pakistan can be found here.
- Podcast with Venkat Dhulipala can be found here.
- A link to Venkat Dhulipala’s book “creating a new Medina“, which I think is an excellent introduction to how Pakistan was imagined by many (not all) of its creators.
- Abdul Majeed Abid on the Objectives resolution, adopted by the Pakistani constituent assembly as the basis for a future constitution of Pakistan, can be found here.
- Martial Race Theory, myths and consequences. This article by Major Amin sheds light on the genesis of the Pakistan army and its self image.
- Our fellow blogger “the emissary” views on India’s Islam.
- Dr Hamid Hussain’s summary of the Kashmir problem is here.