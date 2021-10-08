Incentivize India to move forward and not backward : Incentivize Intercaste marriages



India is going down the path of endless conflict over dividing people and how much of the slice of pie should be given to each of them for their backwardness. It was fair to provide sc/st with reservations. Beyond that, it has come to be about pressure tactics being applied by politically dominant communities to assert themselves. There is also an unprincipled policy by various govts to offer sops to different communities including forward communities and other religious communities. This violates basic principles of govt being impartial .



https://indianexpress.com/article/opinion/columns/brahmin-welfare-schemes-social-justice-7495186/



One must instead incentivize what one intends to see much more than to reinforce the social structures and those who are politically invested in supporting it.



Govt should remove 10% quota it has offered to general community. Breaching the 50% quota by govt was politically expedient for elections but now has led to repercussions of it going much further. It was clear then and now that this is how it would evolve. It was a terrible move by the govt to go against the supreme court directive of offering quotas beyond 50%. The congress party has already claimed that it intends to bring reservations in pvt sector as well.



Govt can instead restructure its quota policy, it should instead be given to people of ICM background , also govt should encourage ICM at district level with promises of economic loans, houses and other sops and aim for 15 % quotas for ICM at every district. It could tailor the already prevalent quotas to obc and sc/st and add the provision that even among them, those with ICM will be preferred over others.



Govt should also increase and reserve seats at the panchayat level and in politics for 25 % additional seats to be created and offered to people of ICM background as first preference. As Indian population has increased significantly, govt should take advantage of this to tailor new constituencies . Govt in power should take this once in a generation opportunity due to its majority to achieve this.



https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/increase-lok-sabha-seats-to-1000-says-pranab-mukherjee/article30323446.ece



https://www.tribuneindia.com/news/archive/nation/why-can-t-we-increase-seats-in-parliament-asks-pranab-388785



This can be creatively implemented to ensure a political constituency that shall propel Indians forward rather than backward. You should create the constituency that shall take you forward.