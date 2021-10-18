Brown Pundits
What’s going on?
@Razib Any new comments about this? https://mobile.twitter.com/eshab05/status/1400436257508007938
Not just Canada but now even Australia has a pro-Khalistani bias.
https://www.theweek.in/news/india/2021/10/18/insult-to-sikhs-anger-over-roadshow-for-haryana-youth-deported-from-australia.html
Coming to the end of my 3rd Corona Surge…and hopefully the last. Thank god, I’m tired of waking up to a slow-motion bloodbath every day. This surge was the worst by far, because I did it in a Red State, with a lot of nasty patients who would do things like rage, refuse treatments, threaten to leave randomly, demand Ivermectin, etc.
There is no country on the planet that has failed as completely and utterly against the virus as America. Biomedical technology is all well and good, but the technology that matters is what binds hearts together.
I just checked numbers on Hindustan News and CovidActNow, looks like the wealthy, lawful land of BIHAR has soundly surpassed my southern county in vaccination rate.
This would be comical if it wasn’t so shameful.
https://www.indiatoday.in/news-analysis/story/hindus-in-bangladesh-jogen-mandal-inglorious-legacy-1866236-2021-10-18
Being Hindu in Bangladesh, and Jogen Mandal’s inglorious legacy | View Pakistan’s first law and labour minister, Jogendra Nath Mandal, saw the carnage Hindus in Bangladesh are seeing today. He escaped to India. Bangladesh’s Hindus have nowhere to go.
@Prats Paul from AVweb on electric airplanes including vtols. Among other questions he asks if a market for urban aerial mobility even exists?
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ubH9WdcPZvg
Talk to Indranil Roy @Indrani1_Roy on Twitter who might be able to give specifics of what might be feasible from an Indian startup pov. He is bakchod and biased but well informed and accessible. Maybe your company’s battery packs might be useful to some small airplane manufacturer, who knows?
###
Random thoughts on railways, my reply didn’t show up in last thread: 1) The commute problem is real I had not considered that bit in counting costs. It used to take less time for me to fly from Delhi to Kolkata than to reach Howrah station from Kolkata Airport. Bangalore Bullet train would be quite feasible for the same reason. I think Mumbai-Delhi and even Delhi-Kolkata would be feasible too due to sheer demand. 2) Someone I know went to bid for some railway coach parts and found out that it is impossible to make any money from doing it. Maybe with bullet trains more manufacturing opportunities would come up.
“Maybe with bullet trains more manufacturing opportunities would come up.”
First the bullet train has to come up, no?
Yes, Delhi-Mumbai and Delhi-Kolkata will probably happen by early 2030s unless some Tata-Singur type shit happens.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=XVXm57tD7tQ
Arvind Subramanian & Raghuram Rajan (Discussant) – Is the Indian Economy Back?
Seems like Rajan has booked a spot in the next minister ship of UPA. While our ‘World Bank’ economist (who had hoped to get the spot) seems to have do with tweeting pictures of Kolkata…
8 thoughts on “Open Thread – 10/18/2021 – Brown Pundits”
###
