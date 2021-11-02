Major Amin; a few choice words on Pakistan, Afghanistan and China

Another BP Podcast is up. You can listen on Libsyn, Apple, Spotify, and Stitcher (and a variety of other platforms). Probably the easiest way to keep up the podcast since we don’t have a regular schedule is to subscribe to one of the links above!

Last time we interviewed Major Amin just after the fiasco of the American withdrawal from Afghanistan. That was a relatively substantive interview (you can listen to it at this link: Major Amin on the age of strategic anarchy) and proved extremely popular, so there was a lot of demand to invite Major Amin back for an update. I caught up with the Major in a less than sober mood, so this current interview is peppered with more than the usual profanities and relatively few substantive discussions. We hope to have those again in the future, but I am posting this as an example of a well informed and insightful person having reached the end of his patience and showing his frustration at how badly things have been handled in his homeland. We will do a more sober discussion at some point in the future..