Brown Pundits
a discussion of things brown….
Modi?
Those of you who know me will know that I formerly supported Trump. I thought he may become a transformational figure, creating an energized, muscular American conservatism.
By 2018 midterms, it was clear that this was not to be. Trump not only fueled the fires of his woke enemies, but he hemorrhaged the suburban support that had been instrumental to American conservatism since the Goldwater years. I thus withdrew my support of him-a prescient decision in light of what happened next.
With the farm law repeal, I believe we face an analogous situation vis-a-vis Modi. The BJP redoubles its efforts to win elections while forgetting the purpose of winning them. Modi has become a figure that galvanizes his enemies while confusing and demoralizing his friends.
He and the BJP are no longer worthy of our support.
Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *
Comment
Name *
Email *
Website
Δ
This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.
One thought on “Open Thread – 11/19/2021 – Brown Pundits”
Those of you who know me will know that I formerly supported Trump. I thought he may become a transformational figure, creating an energized, muscular American conservatism.
By 2018 midterms, it was clear that this was not to be. Trump not only fueled the fires of his woke enemies, but he hemorrhaged the suburban support that had been instrumental to American conservatism since the Goldwater years. I thus withdrew my support of him-a prescient decision in light of what happened next.
With the farm law repeal, I believe we face an analogous situation vis-a-vis Modi. The BJP redoubles its efforts to win elections while forgetting the purpose of winning them. Modi has become a figure that galvanizes his enemies while confusing and demoralizing his friends.
He and the BJP are no longer worthy of our support.