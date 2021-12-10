They call it “MASA,” for “Muslim, Arab and South Asian.”
So this is a category that includes Norwegian converts to Islam, Assyrian Christians, and Bhutanese Buddhists.
Also, “South Asians” are now part of two overlapping acronym communities, as we’re already “AAPI.”
One thought on “A new way to say generic “Brown People””
Only sort of related
https://www.yahoo.com/news/im-black-look-white-horrible-140002729.html
But once again phenotype matters. That’s what people see.
It will be funny to see woke MENA happy to be in this brown umbrella. On the other hand, many will be unhappy (the same types who discriminate against the “black” S Asian inferior converts)