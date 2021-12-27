Let the chats begin. Feel free to discuss other things here. As Razib hasn’t added an Open Thread I thought I should
What’s the latest on Omicron ? My amateurish take below.
Yet in India we continue to display the numbers of Omicron morbidly (even for asymptomatic). Absurd lockdowns and restrictions like Night curfews and interstate RT PCR testing are commonplace in the country. What lies ahead for the people whose work is dependent on the whims of the governments (especially state) makes me very cynical.
It seems Indians by and large think they’re “Ruled’ by governments. In Western societies citizens know they’re “Governed”. I guess that explains why in India we have had no protests against the string of senseless restrictions and lockdowns last 18 months.
3 thoughts on “Open Thread – Renewal of Covid Restrictions in India”
DaThang, By the time i got back to ur comment the thread had closed.
DaThang – //Which agricultural complex are you talking about? I know of one instance in Sri Lanka which did not last.
Lahuradeva and some other sites with cultivation.
Also nowhere in the world (since ancient DNA) has HG ancestry shown to be as high as India (around 30-40 %). If incoming Iranian like ancestry started primitive agriculture (cultivation + pastoralism) and integrated pure HG groups (AASI) – the % of AASI seems too high – even 25-30% for IVC and overall 50-60% for ASI.
I find it unthinkable that expanding agro pops who would have larger absolute populations than HG – would retain so high % of HG populations (as HG had lower absolute numbers).
Hence i think AASI had started cultivation/pastoralism independently (or without large demographic impact) much before urbanization of IVC (maybe potentially parallel to Mehrgarh). Patrick Wyman and Razib have also made similar points based on similar logic
I posted it somewhere, since open thread was closed.
https://www.1971untoldstory.com/indo-pak-war-1971-true-story
“SEPARATION OF EAST PAKISTAN – THE UNTOLD STORY
Over the past 50 years, the global narrative about 1971 has been shaped by some facts but also by many falsehoods, by a few truths but also by several travesties. This documentary comprises informative but candid observations by a galaxy of distinguished individuals.
They include eminent scholars and researchers, former ministers, ambassadors, policymakers, journalists, and eye-witnesses from the United States, United Kingdom, India, Bangladesh, and Pakistan. Their thought-provoking reflections enable viewers to survey 1971 with unprecedented clarity and accuracy.”
@Saurav:
I meant in 2-3 generations castes will dissolve.
repeating the obvious:
Missionaries exploit poverty and caste fissures. Remain vigilant but no point being paranoid about them. COVID did a 1000 times more damage to Hindus/Indians, as does lack of employment, malnutrition etc. People whose future is in India have more consequential things to worry about.
Coconut pundits, especially non Republic of India origin ones have no skin in the game and like to talk about caste and religion over and over and over and over and over again despite plenty of other things going on in India. Then come in the Pakistani origin Muzzies to add to the noise.
Remember the wailing going on on this blog when Delhi Riots happened. Secularism over, Indian secularism = frog being boiled, blah blah blah… No need to take provocateurs too seriously.