Open Thread – 01/07/2022 – Brown PunditsCalifornia University Disaffiliates From Indian Scholar for Being Dishonest With Kashmiri Subjects.
There is a phrase in Urdu –
न ख़ुदा ही मिला न विसाल-ए-सनम, न इधर के हुए न उधर के हुए।
Woke Hindus in a nutshell.
“Dont give an Inch”
Example:
Q – “What about human rights abuse in India?”
A – Lies, exaggerations and misreporting. Next question !
It is hard to put into words my contempt for US “liberalism”. It’s basically identity politics olympics on steroids with meaningless phrases thrown in. The worst part is many Hindu diaspora types try to play that game, especially 2nd gen and more specifically 2nd gen women.
Some threads ago I voiced my pessimism about Asian-American activism and part of the problem I highlighted was that there is lack of asabiyah and too many buy into the woke ideology. Both issues are present here. They say the revolution always ends up eating its own children and that’s what we are seeing here.