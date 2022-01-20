Brown Pundits
What’s going on?
4th surge and counting, and the rocks, ragers, and Ivermectinists are out in full force. Omicrons are not as severe as Deltas, but the sheer quantity of the former makes up for it.
I have been put through so much misery because of the abject incompetence of this country.
You should be on a teaching team. Then minions like me can make your life a little bit easier lol
2 thoughts on “Open Thread – 01/20/2022 – Brown Pundits”
