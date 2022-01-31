History of India Series: Episode 4 – The Vedic Age

The History Podcast reaches the Vedic age. Our speakers talk about its origins, its literature, its culture, and the legacy of the Vedic Age. Varna system makes an appearance as does Pythagoras Theorem. Among other things, our speakers talk of the techniques of reciting the Sholakas and we are introduced to Ved Shalas. Maneesh Taneja in conversation with Shrikanth Krishnamachry and Gaurav Lele. @maneesht @shrikanth_krish @gaurav_lele

You can listen on Libsyn, Apple, Spotify, and Stitcher (and a variety of other platforms).

Episode 4: The Vedic Age

