Much Ado About Eileen Gu

With President Joe Biden having abdicated his leadership to a bunch of people hoping to start a nuclear war with Russia over the Ukraine, you might think that this would be a leading topic of discussion in the American media. Instead, we are bombarded with stories of how a supporting actor on the 90’s situational comedy “NewsRadio” interviews people skeptical of official Covid policy on a Swedish Podcast service. Putting doubts in people’s minds over official doctrine could kill everyone, dontcha know! The liberals used to believe in free speech back in the 20th century when they got the courts to declare pornography, topless dancing, kids wearing inappropriate clothes to school, public masturbation, etc. to be protected forms of speech. But now they’re in charge they obviously don’t believe in actual free speech. Only rubes believe that.

If you go past that in the news, the #2 story is about how the golden haired Golden Gate girl Eileen Gu is representing China in the Olympics, despite being born and raised in America. Apparently one must be a citizen of the country they are representing; China does not allow dual citizenship. The question is, “Did Eileen Gu renounce American citizenship?!”

So what if she did? I’m sure she’s got a green card. Or if not, the elite find easy ways to cross borders. Maybe she keeps both passports? I didn’t realize until I applied for an OCI card that you have to renounce Indian citizenship upon acquiring American citizenship. I thought it just happened automatically? In that period I would have technically, illicitly had double citizenship I guess without even scheming over it. Dual citizenship is bullshit, IMO, and I’m glad India doesn’t do it. From what I’ve read, a lot of wealthy Chinese do acquire second passports in various small countries. There are wealthy Indians who have two citizenships even if they’re not supposed to.

Also it’s comical what the average American thinks is required for immigrating/getting citizenship which is all the same thing in their minds. They think you have to take some citizenship test which is very difficult and prove to American immigration officials that you are sufficiently American. In reality, getting citizenship is just a formality 5 years after getting a green card. The green card is the real challenge, by hook or crook. The citizenship test is a joke because they give you the answers beforehand. I’m not sure if there is a language test, but I personally don’t understand how anyone lives here and doesn’t know English, which is just a crude mashup of French and Germany, having lost its complex Indo-European features (i.e. it’s easy, no verb wheel required).

Anyway, it seems like 18 year old Eileen Gu made the right decision for herself. She’s gotten the support that she needed to win a few medals. Moreso than that, it seems like her Chinese handlers have also made some introductions and promotions back home to allow her to earn an astounding amount of money. $31 million in Chinese endorsements before the games even started. Freestyle skiing is a sport most people are barely aware even exists. I would be surprised if Eileen Gu’s competitors all put together can earn $31 million in endorsements in their entire lifetimes.

It’s a massive blow to American pride that this child of an immigrant, born on American soil, taking advantage of American privilege, would reject what should be her homeland to adopt another. The average person, even the average politician doesn’t get stuff like GDP figures. But something like this is a very painful, in your face example of the decline of America, and the rise of China. No matter how any medals America wins, this is all people are going to remember. But why shouldn’t she compete for China – even putting aside the material success as noted in the paragraph above? In America, the history is always being smashed. The Chinese are proud of their lineage and civilization. In America, you can’t even get pro athletes to stand for the national anthem. Eileen Gu’s too young to remember a time that was any different. All of this cultural upheaval from Obama’s time onwards has done a massive amount of damage to the nation’s cohesion.

So the Americans raging mad. How dare she abandon America to represent another country? At the American Conservative podcast, one woman was demanding if Eileen Gu does something like this, she shouldn’t be allowed to attend Stanford! Uhh.. Says who? Is the President of America going to declare that on one of the days his handlers let him out? Stanford’s a private college. They do take international students, you know? But it’s not just the conservatives, people are upset all around. However, they’re not talking about how this happens all the time. It seems like in general about 7% of the athletes in any Olympics are representing another country than they were born in. Maybe in some cases it’s from immigration in childhood. But in many cases it was a conscious recruiting decision. The gulf states are notorious for recruiting African athletes. Some years back the American world cup football (soccer) team hired a German coach. His belief was that American soccer is total crap and therefore he needed European players to win. He found every half black guy in Germany born to an American father and got them American passports, plus a Scandinavian guy who happened to be born in America while his parents were students there. The Americans weren’t outraged about that at the time. Except one woman football player who was brave enough to point out how bullshit all of it was. But people have short memories and no one’s linking what Eileen Gu did to the “Blermans”, except me of course. It’s kind of like how it’s terrible, no good, wrong, sinister, a violation of international rules based order how the Russians spent $100K on Facebook ads to get Donald Trump elected President, but there’s nothing wrong with the American State Department staging a coup in the Ukraine with hired thugs including Neo-Nazis.

I’m not endorsing spectator sports by the way. I think they are a time waster and these Olympics all bullshit. But I feel the same way about stuff like the Super Bowl. Sports are only useful to the extent that the contribute to personal fitness or same for the children. Speaking of the Chinese, perhaps it’s time for BP’s to debrief on what happened (still happening) in Ladakh/Arunachal etc.?