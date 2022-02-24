Browncast update: Indic explorer and Salman Rashid

Another couple of Browncasts are up. You can listen on Libsyn, Apple, Spotify, and Stitcher (and a variety of other platforms). Probably the easiest way to keep up the podcast since we don’t have a regular schedule is to subscribe to one of the links above!

In conversation with Indic explorer, Mukunda and Omar discuss a lot of things related to all things “Indic”. He can be found at @theindicexplor1

In the podcast we Salman Rashid Saab, we have 3 ethnic Punjabis – Omar Maneesh and Salman, discuss a lot of things related to life, Punjab and Pakistan.