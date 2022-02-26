Brown Pundits
a discussion of things brown….
“The others achieved IQ scores of 130-145, which puts them in the category of ‘very gifted’ children. The average score in Mensa India’s IQ test is between 85 and 115. Interestingly, all of these children are sons and daughters of labourers, rickshaw pullers, security guards, street vendors, etc.”
https://www.google.com/amp/s/www.hindustantimes.com/delhi/mensa-india-aptitude-test-reveals-bright-minds-amid-poverty/story-de9CjsfFPqBk1iAUfji4GM_amp.html
“In the past couple of months, Mensa India, Delhi, administered its internationally recognized IQ test to over 4,000 underprivileged children in Delhi and NCR as part of a unique project aimed at identifying and mentoring poor children with high IQ. Of the 102 extremely bright children it selected, over a dozen, including Amisha, achieved an IQ score of 145-plus, which puts her in the genius category.”
12/4000 is .3%
102/4000 is about top 2.5%
Basically at 2 SDs above the mean ir works out the average is a 100. 3SD extrapolation brings it up more, if it’s a perfectly normal distribution
Let’s take the prior case, and say average is 100. So children of largely lower strata people average an IQ of 100 in malnourished India. Truly incredible but not consistent with prior data, though this seems to be the most recent.
One thought on “Open Thread – Brown Pundits – 2/26/2022”
