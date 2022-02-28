History of India Series: Episode 5 – The Magadh Era: From Bimbisara to Ashoka

The History podcast passes through the Magadh era. Mukunda Raghavan and Gaurav Lele talk to us about the sub-continent at the end of the Vedic age and take us all the way to the ruler whose symbols are part of the Modern Indian Republics mythology. Alexander and Vishnugupta Chankaya make an appearance and we speculate on the first recorded caesarean birth.

@raghman36 @gaurav_lele @maneesht

Sources and References:

Books and Blogs

 Upinder Singh – Ancient India.

 Upinder Singh – Political violence in Ancient India.

 Upinder Singh – Culture of Contradictions.

 Romila Thapar – Ancient History

 RS Sharma- India’s Ancient Past

 Javarava’s Raves: (Blogposts publications etc)

 Greater Magadha – Johannes Brockhorst

 Live History India (Paid + unpaid)

 Early Hinduism — the epic stratification | by Gaurav Lele | Medium

 Free Web Sites – Buddhism – LibGuides at Michigan State University Libraries (msu.edu)

 Excerpts from : King, Governance, and Law in Ancient India: Kautilya & Arthasastra

PODCASTS:

 The History of India Podcast – Kit Patrick

 Echoes of India Podcast – Aniruddha Kanasetti

You can listen on Libsyn, Apple, Spotify, and Stitcher (and a variety of other platforms). Probably the easiest way to keep up the podcast since we don’t have a regular schedule is to subscribe to one of the links above!

Links to the previous podcasts: Episode 1; Episode 2; Episode 3 Episode 4;