Russian Invasion of Ukraine, part 1

In this episode Amey, Conrad and I (Omar Ali) talk to Karol Karpinski about the crisis, and particularly about the Eastern European perspective on it. This is sort of the counterpoint to our earlier recording with Major Amin (where he presented the hard Russian Nationalist viewpoint on the crisis). As usual, add your comments.. We hope to record another episode dedicated specifically to the question of sanctions; what is being done, how effective are they, and so on.