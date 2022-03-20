Kashmir Files : Short Review

Short Review
#KashmirFiles – forgive my typos and terseness – i posted this in a hurry
I was pleasantly surprised by how effective the movie was in conveying what it started out doing. I had a very low bar after Tashkent files. Some would take umbrage to the Loud direction at times. Personally I think that was @vivekagnihotri s choice and overall the Loudness has the desired effect.
Having seen more gory scenes in Visual medium and read more graphic details about Kashmir Pandit I did think the violence was NOT overdone though Loud at times. Rather some of the more ghastly things documented were not shown. RAPE which was common top used by Kashmiri Islamists to scare Pandits wasnt depicted in the movie. @AnupamPKher shines. Among his finest performances.
I even liked Mithun’s role. Darshan Kumar also pulled through on a tough role (though with glitches). Overall acting is average – especially by actors in crucial moments in the film which somehow let me down – especially during the final monologue. As a result I didnt well up watching the movie (except maybe the Biscuit scene by Anupam Kher) while I had shed some tears while reading Pandita’s moving memoir. To the readers, I would still recommend Pandita’s book over this movie but this movie will reach places which a book could never do. Book Review: Our moon has blood clots | by Gaurav Lele | Medium
Sad that a fine mind like Pandita has not talked about the impact of the film (probably due to history with the director).
#KashmirFiles but most importantly the movie does what only a movie can (not books or newspapers or even podcasts). So it’s a very necessary counter weight movie especially in company of Haider and Mission Kashmir. #KashmirFiles the criticism I had watching was the absence of positive Kashmiri Muslim characters who helped Pandits risking their lives (though the final monologue makes that point). Personally I think that’s not fair. But National award winner “Haider” didn’t have a single positive Pro India character – all Kashmiris who were pro India were corrupt. In that space #KashmirFiles corrects a lot of narrative around the Kashmir in general in Pop culture and also tells the stories of the Kashmiri Hindus with focus solely on their plight.
#KashmirFiles there are some small errors and unbelievable plot points.
I felt the #Article370 part is overplayed and made simplistic and dumbed down. That part almost feels like propaganda for current BJP government.
Ofcourse it’s part of story so that’s fine in a story. #KashmirFiles
Personally I felt the Amarnath killings should have also been part of the film. But @vivekagnihotri can’t get it all inside the movie. JNU is naturally shown caricaturish – but frankly I care far more about Kashmiri Muslim caricature than JNU caricature.
Also don’t think the bright minds of Azadi in JNU would be seed any space in one monologue :). But maybe that was wishful thinking by director.
In summary the movie shifts the Pop Culture pendulum on Kashmir to its end powerfully, by no means is it a complete film – its a message meant primarily to highlight the plight of the Kashmiri Hindu community. But it does so (with exception of the final monologue) making a caricature of Kashmiri Muslims as either fanatics or cowards when there have been documented instances of Kashmiri Muslims risking their lives for India in general and Pandits in particular. But that is what you get when only person willing to voice this issue honestly is Vivek Agnihotri – when Bollywood in 30 years came up with ZERO and what they managed after that was Shikara, you have to live with Kashmir Files.
Kashmir files uses a lot of Hindu imagery and symbolism – sometimes subtly sometimes overtly. I felt the use of Shiv makeup Anupam Kher was deliberate – especially in the light of retrospective offense taken by aware Hindus about the Shiv scene from PK.
#KashmirFiles has started a conversation and hopefully later entries in the debate will add more nuance which is missing in the movie.