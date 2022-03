Kashmir Files : Short Review

I even liked Mithun’s role. Darshan Kumar also pulled through on a tough role (though with glitches). Overall acting is average – especially by actors in crucial moments in the film which somehow let me down – especially during the final monologue. As a result I didnt well up watching the movie (except maybe the Biscuit scene by Anupam Kher) while I had shed some tears while reading Pandita’s moving memoir.

Sad that a fine mind like Pandita has not talked about the impact of the film (probably due to history with the director).

To the readers, I would still recommend Pandita’s book over this movie but this movie will reach places which a book could never do. Book Review: Our moon has blood clots | by Gaurav Lele | Medium