So what’s wrong with being kaala?

In the comments below there’s a lot of discussion on colorism among brown subcontinentals as well as a fixation on particular facial features. Since I’m an American coconut I don’t really understand many of the nuances, though I’m curious from an anthropological perspective. Much of it obviously seems ludicrous for American browns. What’s the point in commenting on whether one sibling is lighter-skinned than another when you live in America and most of the population is far whiter than even “light-skinned” Indians could aspire to? (ironically, or not, the ‘black-fishing’ swarthy Kardashians look like a lot of light-skinned Indian celebrities to Americans)
But about half of the readership of this weblog now readers from India. Cultural values differ, and so does offense. For example, for Americans asking how much money you make is a very offensive question. For people in other societies, it is not. Why is it so offensive to Americans? Because money is really all we care about! The trigger tells you something deep about our values.
Recently I’ve been meeting many more Indians (from India) on Clubhouse, and I’ve been trying to interrogate differences in values. And one thing that I’ve encountered is a strong aversion to being called “kaala.” Even the most well-off and Westernized Indians seem to wince at the term, and will privately tell me to stop using it the way I am (addressed to people). I ask what the problem is, and they won’t want to get explicit, sometimes saying the connotation is negative. That’s obvious literally true, but how are you going to ever change the connotation unless you change practice?
This is obviously a form of cultural imperialism. Though blackness is not always positively connoted in the US, as a term it doesn’t have the same strongly negative valence as it does in Asia. During the summers I get very kaala in my exposed body parts because I don’t avoid the sun. When my mother asks how I’m doing I say I’m fine, but also I tell her next time she’ll see me I’m “kalo” (Bengali). She gets mad but is used to me talking in this way because being kalo is not really bad substantively (it isn’t). Americans care about whether you are fat or not. Though I don’t condome being mean to fat people, being fat is associated with lots of health ill-effects, and just the way you move is often unnatural (those of us who gain and lose weight can attest to the biomechanical variation). In contrast, being dark or light doesn’t matter too much now since most people don’t need to work outside.
Even in India (and Pakistan and Bangladesh) there will come to be a time when the generation of aunties who grew up in the 20th century will pass on. At that point, the generations who grew up when kaala was a term of opprobrium used by older generations should perhaps rethink their conditioning. I’m not judging, but it’s not really “natural,” it’s conditioning.
These screenshots will tell you what many South Asians think about Black or dark skin “kaalle” and AASI shifted tropical features and what is “wrong” with it. This is in the homeland, but also holds true for some in diaspora desi groups.
https://imgur.com/a/7gicXz9
https://imgur.com/a/pcXaj7W
^And this is among the young generation, the urbane metro crowd from upper middle class circles. Basically darker skin (especially darkest brown and all shades of black, from greyish black to ebony) and facial features that are more “SE Asian” or AASI, like flatter bones and nose and associated eyes/mouth are correlated with lower status and more disenfranchisement.
We dont look different from “Brown” and “Beige” South Asians only because we are poor or lower SES. Rather, many of us are poor and powerless simply because of being denied rights and advancement because we are very dark and Black and “tribal” looking, and we have been subjugated and oppressed precisely because of our physical appearance for millenia across all of South Asia, especially since Aryan invasion. We havent been allowed to mix freely with other “lighter” folks for fear of “impurity” and this has preserved our higher AASI shifted appearance like amber preserves DNA.
in the USA there is a slight positive correlation with income/wealth and dark skin for browns. yes, it’s all upper caste south indians, but they are still south indians.
the poorest non-muslim group are sikhs (mostly jatts). i have the income data
The middling racial range does well in India too with Banias. The middle browns get a nice dollop of hate there for it
@Razib sir
I have seen that some escape the clutches of this system by moving to the West, like you mentioned with some darker South folks, but they are still Brahmins, and you know how that goes for power structures in the South.
To get a great insight into how the dark skin/AASI features are used as proxy for discrimination and how the caste system is still entrenched in India, please watch this show, it is subtitled, and the program begins at 2:00 onwards:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ZPmAltGay3s
There are interviews with many South Asians who have suffered from discrimination, and also with the director of the documentary I linked many times before, with the diesnfranchised Dalits, Stalin K. This was the first time such a sensitive topic like caste discrimination was broached on national television. This show was later banned by the BJP led government for being too taboo and for harming the image of the party.