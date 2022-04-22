Brown Pundits
What’s going on? Some Twitter controversy around Aurangzeb.
This is ultimately what woke leftists do elsewhere – talk about dead people from 300 years ago, blame them for today’s state of affairs, and then claim flying chariots/decolonisation/indigenous magic/antiracism will move them into the future.
This is fascism when brown people overseas fixate on identarianism and communalism – but progressive when magic ethnic people and white performers do it in the Atlantic world.
Don’t think Frum knows much of Indian history, or much about Aurangzeb for that matter. That Mughal emperor has been a byword for bigotry and tyranny since his lifetime, and Modi has nothing to do with it.
On the flipside, I saw lots of idiots on Twitter calling Frum a liberal or a leftist. Basically there’s a disconnect between Indian political chatter and American political chatter, neither side knowing much about the other, present or past. These dolts don’t seem to know that Frum was like George W. Bush’s consiglieri and has been a member of the American right forever (albeit of the neocon kind.)
“The problem with Europeans is they think 200 miles is a long distance, the problem with Americans is they think 200 years is a long time.”
David Frum really is a moron.
