A casual comment…most Indo-European societies seem to have originally had some sort of occupational caste system. I’m talking here of Dumezil’s trifunctional hypothesis, warrior, priest and commoner. But only the Indian subcontinent has jati.
I was thinking about it when reflecting on work to come out soon from David Reich’s lab on ancient Pontic steppe ancestry in Bronze Age Greece. There is no stratification by lass when it comes to steppe ancestry. From the talk:
In the Balkans, we reveal a patchwork of Bronze Age populations with diverse proportions of steppe ancestry in the aftermath of the ~3000 BCE Yamnaya migrations, paralleling the linguistic diversity of Paleo-Balkan speakers. We provide insights into the Mycenaean period of the Aegean by documenting variation in the proportion of steppe ancestry (including some individuals who lack it altogether), and finding no evidence for systematic differences in steppe ancestry among social strata, such as those of the elite buried at the Palace of Nestor in Pylos.
So why is India so different? One hypothesis that some make is that the Indo-Aryans were racially so different from the indigenous people. But I do not that that is the issue. Instead of bringing strict endogamy to the subcontinent, the Indo-Aryans adopted indigenous forms. There’s genetic differences indicating strong endogamy across South India among non-Brahmin groups. There is also a ‘mystery’ in terms of how the IVC was organized sociopolitically. I think I have a possibility: jati obviated the need for central political authority.
One thought on “Varna is Indo-European and jati is Indian”
//I think I have a possibility: jati obviated the need for central political authority.
Yes the Jati Matrix is a system with strong inertia and though hierarchy is baked into the Jati system, it can be easily imagined that this hierarchy would not manifest in monumental architecture or other tel-tale signs of hierarchy seen in archaeology.
Even Kalash who are clearly Indo-Aryan do not have jAti like endogamy ASAIK – clearly they were the closest to RG Aryas – more so than Persians, Medians and various Iranic groups
Lot of things start to make sense if we assume some sort of loose JAti like matrix being in place in IVC – be it craft specialisation which continued post IVC collapse and many other things which.
I had touched upon this in a piece of Jati Varna a year or so back.