History Podcast Episode 12: Social Milieu of North India 700-1200AD

The History Podcast resumes on Brown Pundits. In episode 12 Mukunda and Jay talk to Maneesh about the cultural and social milieu in North India from 700-1200 AD.

They talk about the waning influence of Buddhism and the evolution of various schools of Philosophy. Arts, science and role of temples in an era that sees North India’s first brush with Islam.

