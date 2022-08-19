History Podcast Episode 12: Social Milieu of North India 700-1200AD

The History Podcast resumes on Brown Pundits. In episode 12 Mukunda and Jay talk to Maneesh about the cultural and social milieu in North India from 700-1200 AD.
They talk about the waning influence of Buddhism and the evolution of various schools of Philosophy. Arts, science and role of temples in an era that sees North India’s first brush with Islam.
@raghman36 @jayvtweets @maneesht
Sources and References:
1. Al-Hind, Volume 1 Early Medieval India and the Expansion
of Islam 7th-11th Centuries by Andre Wink
2. Prabandhacintāmani of Merutunga Ācārya, Translated by C. H. Tawney.
3. Hammīra Mahākāvya. Translated by Pandit Nathulal Trivedi Madhukar Shastri.
4. Medieval Kashmir and the Science of History by Walter Slaje
5. “Ramayana and Political Imagination in India.” by Sheldon Pollock
6. “Epic and Counter-Epic in Medieval India.” by Ahmed Aziz
7. Representing the Other?: Sanskrit Sources and the Muslims (Eighth to Fourteenth Century) by Brajadulal Chattopadhyaya
8. Prithviraj Vijay Mahakavyam of Mahakavi Shri Jayanak Rachit translated by Madan Mohan Sharma.
9. Agamadambara by jayanta bhatta
https://ora.ox.ac.uk/objects/uuid:1199689d-9bf6-43e2-a1fd-a6abac4d3ae7
10. Abhinavgupta
https://archive.org/details/abhinavaguptag.t.deshpande/page/10/mode/2up
11. Hemchandra
https://www.britannica.com/biography/Hemachandra
12. Kumrila Bhatt
https://archive.org/details/in.ernet.dli.2015.19900/page/n11/mode/2up
13. Prabhakara Bhatt
https://archive.org/details/bhattaprabhakaramimamsaramulua._202003_721_D/page/62/mode/2up