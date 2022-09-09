Episode 13: History of South India from 1100-1400 AD

13th Episode of the History Podcast. Shrikanth, Mukunda and Gaurav speak to Maneesh on all things South India from 1100-1400 AD.
The dynasties that ruled, the zeitgeist of the era and the legacy that thrives.
