The Indic Paradigm Podcast Ep5: Startup Founders Neel & Charu on How to Make Indic Culture Cool

Neelacantan and Charusmitha are founders of Coolture Designs, a Bengaluru based startup focused around products and experiences woven around Indic Culture. Their focus is on how to make different expressions of the Indic culture more contemporary and appealing to people of all ages.

I host them on the Indic Explorer YouTube Channel, on my regular podcast the Indic Paradigm. The channel focusses on the interplay of Indic culture with modernity explored through different facets in the cultural sphere.

Do subscribe to the channel at https://www.youtube.com/theindicexplorer

and follow me here

Twitter- https://twitter.com/theindicexplor1

Instagram- https://www.instagram.com/theindicexplorer/

Substack-https://digitaldharma.substack.com/

Swell-https://www.swellcast.com/indicexplorer

Clubhouse- http://clubhouse.com/@indicexplorer

 

Published by

Vineet

I do a podcast on YouTube on my channel The Indic Explorer. It is an Indic cultural podcast which focusses on the theme of different facets of Indic culture and its interplay with modernity. Twitter- https://twitter.com/theindicexplor1 Instagram- https://www.instagram.com/theindicexplorer/ Substack- https://digitaldharma.substack.com/

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Brown Pundits