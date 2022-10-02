Conversation with Kushal Mehra on Indic Modernity at The Indic Explorer YouTube Channel

I recently hosted Kushal Mehra from The Carvaka Podcast on my regular weekly podcast ‘The Indic Paradigm’ on The Indic Explorer YouTube Channel.

We looked at modernity from a Western lens and contrasted it against how it was shaped in India. We also explored themes of The Golden Age, the individual vs collective dichotomy, the role of the state, handling of diversity, impact of urbanization & industrialization on Indian society.

The general conclusion was that Indic modernity would take the path of incremental change rather than a sudden transformational change that was seen in the West, which became a complete break from the past.

The Indic Explorer YouTube channel focusses on the interplay of Indic culture with modernity explored through different facets in the socio-cultural sphere.

