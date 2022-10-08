Preity Upala talks about Indic Feminism & Lessons for Western Feminism in this Navratri Special Episode

Model, actress and writer Preity Upala talks about the intricacies of Indic Feminism and the lessons from this less known framework for the Western Feminist Movement. This is an episode commemorating the Hindu Festival of Navaratri honouring the Trinity of the Hindu Devis namely Saraswati, Lakshmi and Parvati.

The Indic Explorer YouTube channel focusses on the interplay of Indic culture with modernity explored through different facets in the socio-cultural sphere.

Do subscribe to the channel at https://www.youtube.com/theindicexplorer

and follow me here

Twitter- https://twitter.com/theindicexplor1

Instagram- https://www.instagram.com/theindicexplorer/

Substack-https://digitaldharma.substack.com/

Swell-https://www.swellcast.com/indicexplorer

Clubhouse- http://clubhouse.com/@indicexplorer