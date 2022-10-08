Social Media Influencer Kamya Buch on How is Dharma Relevant for Today’s Youth

On the 6th Episode of my weekly podcast The Indic Paradigm on The Indic Explorer YouTube channel, I chat with Kamya Buch (known as Wandering Kamya on Twitter) on the relevance of Dharma for the youth in the modern world. Kamya is a Dharmic social media influencer, entrepreneur, blogger and an avid traveler.

The Indic Explorer YouTube channel focusses on the interplay of Indic culture with modernity explored through different facets in the socio-cultural sphere.

Do subscribe to the channel at https://www.youtube.com/theindicexplorer

and follow me here

Twitter- https://twitter.com/theindicexplor1

Instagram- https://www.instagram.com/theindicexplorer/

Substack-https://digitaldharma.substack.com/

Swell-https://www.swellcast.com/indicexplorer

Clubhouse- http://clubhouse.com/@indicexplorer