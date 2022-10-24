Dr. Vishakha Moghe on Ayurveda, Yoga, Mental Health, Diet Plans and Satvik Food

23rd October 2022, is being celebrated as the National Ayurveda Day in India.
Topics Covered Include:
1 Principles of Ayurveda
- What are the basic principles of Ayurvedic treatment?
- What is Vata, Pitta Kapha and how are they detected in a person; how does treatment vary?
- How is exercise routine designed?
- Things to do in the morning as per Ayurveda?
- What solution does Ayurveda have for dealing with stress and its take on psychological health
- What is Aama in Ayurveda and how do u treat it ?
2 Ayurveda and Food
- What food and dietary habits are recommended? How is a diet plan designed as per Ayurveda?
- What are the benefits of intermittent fasting?
- What is Sattvic food and what impact does it have on our body?
- Popular Foods that don’t mix well together like banana milk shakes? Shrikhand and Amarkhand? Fruits and yogurts mix is it fine?
- Ayurvedic take on Veg vs non-Veg food?
- Should Chavanprash be consumed as an immune modulator regularly
- Organic food vs processed and what is ayurvedic take on it
- Indian food and spice vs pepper?
3 Ayurveda and Modernity
- Ayurvedic spa and massage treatments?
- How do you handle the argument of Ayurveda vs Allopathy vs Homeopathy and other medicinal forms like Siddha, Acupuncture, Acupressure?
- What is the link between Ayurveda and Yoga? Can Ayurveda be considered just a science delinking it from Hinduism & Yoga and the spiritual/philosophical aspects
- Clinical trial and Ayurveda
- What do you see the future of Ayurveda?
The Indic Explorer YouTube channel focusses on the interplay of Indic culture with modernity explored through different facets in the socio-cultural sphere.
Do subscribe to my YouTube channel at https://www.youtube.com/theindicexplorer
and follow me here on
Twitter- https://twitter.com/theindicexplor1
Instagram- https://www.instagram.com/theindicexplorer/
Substack-https://digitaldharma.substack.com/