Dr. Vishakha Moghe on Ayurveda, Yoga, Mental Health, Diet Plans and Satvik Food

23rd October 2022, is being celebrated as the National Ayurveda Day in India.

Topics Covered Include:

1 Principles of Ayurveda

What are the basic principles of Ayurvedic treatment?

What is Vata, Pitta Kapha and how are they detected in a person; how does treatment vary?

How is exercise routine designed?

Things to do in the morning as per Ayurveda?

What solution does Ayurveda have for dealing with stress and its take on psychological health

What is Aama in Ayurveda and how do u treat it ?

2 Ayurveda and Food

What food and dietary habits are recommended? How is a diet plan designed as per Ayurveda?

What are the benefits of intermittent fasting?

What is Sattvic food and what impact does it have on our body?

Popular Foods that don’t mix well together like banana milk shakes? Shrikhand and Amarkhand? Fruits and yogurts mix is it fine?

Ayurvedic take on Veg vs non-Veg food?

Should Chavanprash be consumed as an immune modulator regularly

Organic food vs processed and what is ayurvedic take on it

Indian food and spice vs pepper?

3 Ayurveda and Modernity

Ayurvedic spa and massage treatments?

How do you handle the argument of Ayurveda vs Allopathy vs Homeopathy and other medicinal forms like Siddha, Acupuncture, Acupressure?

What is the link between Ayurveda and Yoga? Can Ayurveda be considered just a science delinking it from Hinduism & Yoga and the spiritual/philosophical aspects

Clinical trial and Ayurveda

What do you see the future of Ayurveda?

The Indic Explorer YouTube channel focusses on the interplay of Indic culture with modernity explored through different facets in the socio-cultural sphere.

Do subscribe to my YouTube channel at https://www.youtube.com/theindicexplorer

and follow me here on

Twitter- https://twitter.com/theindicexplor1

Instagram- https://www.instagram.com/theindicexplorer/

Substack-https://digitaldharma.substack.com/