Rishi Sunak will lead the nation just below India in the world GDP nations. Racial or cultural triumphalism is gauche, so nice to see that that’s low-key so far. But I personally hope that this will be an opportunity for Indian elites to fixate less on the British past and engage more forthrightly with their Asian future.
The Conservative party looks to be in serious trouble, and Britain looks to be in for a rough few years. Good luck to him, he’ll need a lot of it.
One thought on “Rishi and the past”
Is it just me or NRI facial structure seem different then Indians?
I mean I get that different diet leads to better physical fitness and stuff, but even facial structure ? Plus it’s strange that with these facial structure in demand in Bollywood ( and the money and connections of NRIs) and all, not one of NRI descent has made their mark in Bollywood.