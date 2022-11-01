Udaya Shreyas of The Sanskrit Channel talks about the Challenges with Learning the Language in India

Udaya Shreyas of The Sanskrit Channel talks about his journey into the beautiful world of the Sanskrit language, his transition from being an atheist into spirituality.

We also talk about

1 Difference between Vedic Sanskrit, Panninian Sanskrit and conversational Sanskrit

2 Learning language through speech or grammar? Initiatives taken by Samskruta Bharati

3 How Sanskrit can be revived on a mass scale via both govt and private initiatives

4 Qualities of Sanskrit as a scientifically suitable language for computer programming

5 The poetic qualities of Sanskrit, the different poetic meters, same words having different meanings

6 Future outlook of Sanskrit

7 Future goals for The Sanskrit Channel

